Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec is among the top cybersecurity experts in the world, with an estimated net worth of £232.84 million ($300 million). He derived his wealth primarily through founding leading cybersecurity companies and selling them to top tech and private equity firms.

Herjavec's first breakthrough was in 2000 when he sold an internet security software integrator called Brak Systems to AT&T Canada for roughly £23 million ($30 million). In the past three decades, the entrepreneur has founded several other cybersecurity firms and netted millions of dollars by following a similar investment approach. On his LinkedIn profile, Herjavec claimed that his latest cybersecurity venture, which he built from scratch, generated over a billion dollars in revenue and later sold it to private equity for a handsome amount.

The investor is also an accomplished author and has reportedly invested over £12.36 million ($16 million) across 57 deals pitched on the Shark Tank show. One of his top deals includes a £77,614 ($100,000) investment for a 10% stake in holiday-themed apparel company Tipsy Elves, which recorded £246.03 million ($317 million) in cumulative sales as of May 2023.

Meanwhile, multi-millionaire investor and entrepreneur Grant Cardone owns several companies and has built a real estate empire with a total portfolio worth over £3.1 billion ($4 billion). He has an estimated net worth of £465.68 million ($600 million).

In a recent interview with Herjavec, Cardone asked the Shark Tank judge what he would do if he were down to the last million dollars. After taking a moment, Herjavec said he would simply invest the money in real estate, which was a perfect answer, according to Cardone.

Take The Desperation Out of the Equation

When Cardone asked why Hevajec would put his last million in real estate, he said you must 'take desperation out of the equation.'

'I believe in myself, I believe I have nothing, I would become wealthy again, but if I'm down to my last million... I got to build a foundation,' Herjavec explained.

Herjavec added that he would take that last million dollars, invest it in real estate, create a passive income stream, and 'forget it existed' before 'going out and doing other stuff.'

Cardone responded that Herjavec's plan was the 'story of his life,' and his answer was perfect.

Referring to Herjavec's real estate investment approach, Cardone said, 'It's a no-brainer to me. It is the best-kept secret on planet Earth.'

While housing and commercial property prices remain high, mortgage rates have decreased since Donald Trump's enforcement of sweeping tariffs. Furthermore, home listings have jumped over 10% since March as the busy spring season kicks off. The average rental income from real estate, estimated at £1,410 ($1,812) by Zillow, is very close to the average US Social Security monthly benefit of £1,537 ($1,975). The average rental yield in the US is 8% and rising, which is unheard of in any major economy.

Real estate is a tangible asset known for its stability and potential to grow your net worth through capital appreciation and monthly income. The US real estate market bounced back much stronger after the 2008 global financial recession. According to recent estimates from the NYU Stern School of Business, £77.85 ($100) invested in real estate in 1928 would have grown 55 times to over £4,338 ($5,573) as of January 2025.

US States With The Lowest Real Estate Prices

Despite the latest drop in mortgage rates, almost 94 million households cannot afford a £307,202 ($400,000) home. As per the National Association of Home Builders, the median price of a new home was almost £353,282 ($460,000) in 2025. The report calculated that Americans need a minimum annual income of £47,498 ($61,847) to buy a £153,601 ($200,000) home at a 6.5% mortgage rate.

It could mean that only 52 million US households with annual incomes up to that threshold could afford a home priced up to $200,000 at a 6.5% mortgage rate.

According to Statista, the median home price is expected to rise to £331,673 ($426,000) by Q2 2026, making it difficult for more households to buy real estate. However, several US states, such as West Virginia, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Kentucky, and Mississippi, maintain lower housing prices compared to the rest of the country.

Raleigh Realty estimated that the average 2025 home price in West Virginia was £114,122 ($146,578). Meanwhile, the highest in the list we mentioned was Kentucky at an average home price of £164,641 ($211,465). While many regions in these states might not house a booming job sector and top amenities compared to costlier states, there is likely to be adequate listings in areas that are economically growing and present long-term wealth creation opportunities as the trend of Americans' exodus to low-priced cities for remote work, spacious homes, and budget constraints still hasn't slowed down as expected after the lifting of pandemic-induced restrictions.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.