Several Congress members, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are known for their highly profitable stock trades and triple-digit investment returns in a relatively short span. Pelosi's portfolio reportedly gained over 700% in the past ten years. However, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, serving Georgia's 14th congressional district, appears to have made decent profits from the latest stock market crash triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff announcements.

Greene is a businesswoman with an estimated net worth of £17.09 million ($22 million), according to Quiver Quantative.

Her wealth could also be attributed to her profitable stock trades this decade. Greene is among several Congress members who actively trade in the US stock market. She maintains a diverse portfolio of stocks across industries, including technology, the consumer discretionary sector, industrials, financials, logistics, and even energy and utility firms.

According to the public disclosure report dated 7th April, Greene invested in 17 US stocks between 3rd and 4th April, when the stock market nosedived on Trump's tariff play.

From tech, semiconductor, logistics, and home furnishings to apparel, banking, construction, and utilities, Greene invested mostly between £777 ($1,000) and £11,655 ($15,000) in stocks belonging to these industries when they declined significantly on fears of recession and an escalating global trade war.

Stocks Greene Bought in the Past Week

According to the disclosure report, Greene invested in several leading tech and semiconductor firms, including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), Impinj (NASDAQ:PI), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Coming to financials, the Congress member bought shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Greene also picked apparel stocks like Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) alongside retailer and lifestyle brand RH (NYSE:RH) in the home furnishings market.

While she invested in one utility firm called Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Greene doubled down on transportation and logistics firms like United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC), with investments of up to £23,310 ($30,000) in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) and FedEx (NYSE:FDX).

US Stocks Rebound After Trump Pauses Tariff Implementation

US benchmark indexes like the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite surged between 7.87% and 12.16% on Wednesday after Trump announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, which went into effect yesterday. However, Trump has yet to spare the exorbitant tariffs on China.

All of the stocks Greene purchased at the peak of the market crash rebounded yesterday, with some gaining as high as 28% in a single trading session, implying significant profits in a short span.

Although Greene disclosed her stock trades within days of execution, Congress members have the option to report trading activities within 45 days of execution under the 2012 STOCK Act. Hence, the trade execution date isn't known until much later for most Congressional trades. However, Quiver Quantitative, an alternative data platform, creates strategies based on Congressional trade disclosure dates to address the reporting lag.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.