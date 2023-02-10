Manchester City may lose manager Pep Guardiola in the near future. The Spaniard is rumoured to be considering his options after finding out about the charges that are being thrown against the club in relation to breaches of the Premier League's Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Premier League investigation has uncovered over 100 possible breaches that have been made by the reigning champions over a span of several seasons. Guardiola has been with the Sky Blues since 2016, and his highly successful tenure with the club is right in the middle of the controversy. The investigation started at least four seasons ago, and now the league has finally published the results.

The club will have an opportunity to defend itself, but penalties could range from a simple points deduction to a total expulsion from the Premier League. They also stand to lose their previous titles. This will be a heavy blow to the club, the players, and to Guardiola personally if it happens.

Despite failing to bring home the UEFA Champions League crown, Guardiola's time with City has so far yielded a whopping four Premier League titles plus four EFL Cups and the FA Cup.

This means that Europe's top clubs have gone on alert since news broke about Guardiola's possible availability. Ligue 1 Champions Paris Saint-Germain are the most keen, according to a report by Fichajes.

Current manager Christophe Galtier is only in the first of his two-season deal, but PSG is no stranger to buying out contracts when the club hierarchy feels the relationship has run its course. Not many other clubs will be able to compete with PSG's offer, and Guardiola will want to stay in the top European leagues as much as possible.

PSG will also present Guardiola with the opportunity to reunite with Lionel Messi, with whom he won numerous titles in Barcelona.

However, recent reports have also been linking former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane with the PSG job. Didier Deschamps has just renewed his deal with France, rendering the post unavailable for Zidane, who was believed to have been waiting for that opportunity.

It remains to be seen what will happen, but Guardiola will likely keep his cards close to his chest for now.