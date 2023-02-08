The English Premier League has published the results of its investigation over the alleged financial breaches of reigning champions Manchester City. The club is now reported to be in panic mode as it fights to avoid relegation or even expulsion from top-flight football.

Manchester City is being accused of breaching over a hundred financial rules that govern the Premier League. At this point, all is not lost as they have only been charged and have not been found guilty. However, the sheer bulk of the allegations has sent the club into crisis.

Apart from the possibility of being expelled, the Sky Blues may also face other sanctions such as a points deduction. They also risk being stripped of their previous titles/s and be subjected to transfer bans and spending caps.

According to The Sun, the investigation took four years. This means that sanctions may affect numerous successful seasons in the club's history.

City has reportedly hired Lord Pannick KC to help them wrangle their way out of the mess. However, their head coach Pep Guardiola and a number of top stars are said to be planning an escape route should things go south in the coming months.

Guardiola also needs to make sure that the players stay motivated as they fight to defend their Premier League title.

The players found out about the financial breaches when chief executive Ferran Soriano visited the training facilities to rub salt in their wounds following their loss to Tottenham earlier this week.

As expected, he assured the players that they are confident that the club will be cleared of the charges. The moment brings back memories of the UEFA Champions League ban that they suffered three years ago. The club somehow managed to get that ban reversed, which is something they are confident they can pull off again.

Meanwhile, despite the number of alleged breaches, it is being reported that the club may only receive a small points deduction. This is according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol. He said: "The overall sense is that most people expect this to end up with Manchester City to receive a small points deduction as punishment for the charges they face from the Premier League."

If that is the case, then the matter may not be as serious as it initially seemed. However, they need all the points they can get now that Arsenal is sitting five points ahead with a game in hand.