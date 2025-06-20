Marjorie Taylor Greene, serving Georgia's 14th congressional district, has amassed a fortune through stock trading over the years. According to Quiver Quantitative data, Greene has a personal net worth of £16.5 million ($22.3 million).

Greene's stock investments recently garnered the attention of investors, as she made significant profits in a short span through trades during the tariff-induced market crash. She maintains a diverse investment portfolio of stocks focusing on technology, financials, logistics, utility, and consumer discretionary sectors.

According to the alternative data platform, Greene bought shares of six companies on 6th June. She primarily invested in technology and energy stocks as well as a biotech company called Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), which recently received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its highly effective HIV-prevention drug called Yeztugo.

On 18 June, Gilead Sciences announced that its Yeztugo drug became the first and only FDA-approved HIV prevention option that offers six months of protection from the deadly disease.

Phase 3 trials revealed that almost 100% of the participants using the subcutaneous injectable HIV-1 capsid inhibitor remained HIV negative. The drug, for adults and adolescents weighing at least 35 kg, demonstrated high efficacy and safety profiles.

'This is a historic day in the decades-long fight against HIV. Yeztugo is one of the most important scientific breakthroughs of our time and offers a very real opportunity to help end the HIV epidemic,' Daniel O'Day, Chairman and CEO of Gilead Sciences, said in a press release. 'This is a medicine that only needs to be given twice a year and has shown remarkable outcomes in clinical studies, which means it could transform HIV prevention. Gilead scientists have made it their life's work to end HIV, and now, with the FDA approval of Yeztugo and in collaboration with our many partners, we can help to make that goal a reality.'

The major announcement positions the stock for future price gains as the company works to make the drug accessible in the US and worldwide.

Greene Continues to Prioritise Tech, Energy Stocks

Greene also bought shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 6th June, with each trade value ranging between £741 ($1,000) and £11,120 ($15,000).

Most of these tech firms are aggressively accelerating the development or use of Generative AI apps and software to increase their customer base and cater to enterprise clients.

Greene also purchased shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), which continues to benefit from rising electricity demands, reflected in its Q1 adjusted earnings per diluted share of £0.73 ($0.99) from £0.67 ($0.91) a year earlier. The company said it also expects to hike its dividends per share at a roughly 10% rate annually through at least 2026 on the back of its strong balance sheet.

US Congress members like Greene and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continue to trade stocks despite public outcry against Congressional trading amid mounting speculations of insider trading activity.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.