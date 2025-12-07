It is a bitter irony that as the emotional and geographical chasm between the House of Sussex and the House of Wales widens, the physical resemblance between the estranged brothers is reportedly becoming a source of significant domestic anxiety in Montecito. While the Duke of Sussex has spent years carving out an identity separate from the royal family, sources claim that biology is conspiring against him, leading to fears from Meghan Markle that her husband is slowly turning into a mirror image of his brother, Prince William.

According to insiders close to the Californian couple, the duchess has been doubling down on her efforts to persuade the duke to take drastic action regarding his thinning thatch. The concern is not merely aesthetic; it is deeply personal. Sources suggest that Meghan is increasingly anxious that Prince Harry is adopting the same 'slaphead' look that characterises the heir to the throne — a resemblance she finds uncomfortably striking.

Prince Harry and the Public Battle With the 'Blue Hatted Elephant'

The issue of the duke's receding hairline was brought into sharp focus recently when the couple appeared at the 2025 World Series in Los Angeles. Following the appearance, Harry, 41, took to the stage in Toronto at the True Patriot Love's National Tribute Dinner, where he addressed his insecurities with a self-deprecating humour that disguised a deeper discomfort.

Referencing his choice of headwear, Harry told the audience: 'Before I begin, I think it's important we address the blue hatted elephant in the room once more. No excuses, but there were two reasons for wearing it. First, our host that night was the owner of the Dodgers and I believed it was the polite thing to do'.

He then delivered the punchline that hinted at his private struggles: 'Second, the 900,000-watt floodlights shining down on an ever-increasing bald spot'. He added candidly: 'When you're missing a lot of hair on top, and you're sitting under floodlights, you'll take any hat that's available'.

While the crowd laughed, insiders claim the jokes are a defence mechanism. 'Harry jokes about it when people are watching, but privately it really gets to him,' a source revealed. 'He is forever looking in mirrors and fussing with his hair to cover the thinning'.

Meghan's Fears That Prince Harry Is Becoming 'Willy'

For Meghan, 44, the issue transcends simple vanity. Having once confessed on her former podcast, Archetypes, that she 'loves redheads', she is reportedly urging her husband to explore modern interventions before it is too late. An insider explained that she 'really struggles seeing Harry so self-conscious' and is pushing him to look at 'modern fixes' because she believes he will be 'grateful later'.

However, the most cutting motivation appears to be the spectre of the Prince of Wales. The source claimed: 'Meghan jokes that if Harry loses too much hair, she'll feel like she's sleeping next to William. She means it lightheartedly, but it's definitely a concern'. Given the fractious relationship between the Sussexes and the Waleses, the idea that Meghan worries looking at her husband might remind her of 'Willy' — a man she reportedly 'can't stand' — adds a layer of complex psychological drama to the situation.

It is a humbling turn of events for the duke, who previously mocked his brother's hair loss in his 2023 memoir, Spare. Describing a meeting after Prince Philip's funeral, Harry wrote of William's 'alarming baldness, more advanced than my own', noting that his brother's resemblance to their mother was 'fading with time'. Two years later, it seems that same genetic trait is catching up with Prince Harry.

Beyond the personal dynamics, Hollywood observers note that in the Sussexes' new world, appearance is a business asset. A publicist remarked: 'Meghan is desperately trying to creating a whole lifestyle brand, and in that world, looks are a kind of currency'.

While transplants have reportedly been ruled out, there is one solution being floated that would sever the aesthetic tie to William completely. Sam McKnight, Harry's former stylist, has publicly urged the duke to embrace the change. 'All is not lost, however, a good short clip at the barbers (like your big brother has done recently) would look sharp and clean, and take years off that handsome face,' McKnight advised.

Whether the duke will take the plunge remains to be seen, but sources suggest he may be warming to the idea of a buzz cut — a style that is 'clean, confident and still true to who he is'.