Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest UK walkabout has drawn fresh comparisons with the Princess of Wales after a body language expert said Meghan's greetings in Nottingham resembled Kate's signature style.

Darren Stanton told InStyle that Meghan repeatedly bent down to meet members of the public at eye level, a gesture he associated with Kate Middleton and which he said can help put people at ease. His comments, reported by RealityTea and InStyle, focus on this specific detail of Meghan's posture rather than any broader claim about her copying Kate.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met members of the public in Nottingham on Thursday, 15 October 2026. The visit was the couple's first joint public appearance in the UK since returning in August.

ITV News reported that their Nottingham schedule included the Community Recording Studio, Himmah Hub and Epic Partners. The events were not official royal engagements, a distinction that helps put the visit in context.

The Community Recording Studio works with young people, while Himmah Hub is a food poverty community action group. Epic Partners supports young people through sports programmes and mentoring, according to ITV. RealityTea's report did not name the organisations.

Meghan Markle's Nottingham Greetings Drew a Specific Comparison

Stanton described Meghan as confident and engaging, and said she appeared skilled at building rapport with people. He said, 'It creates a greater sense of connection because she's meeting people on their level rather than looking down at them.'

The comparison concerns that gesture, rather than a specific greeting or a broader strategy. Stanton's comments do not establish that Meghan deliberately copied Kate, or that the two women share an agreed approach to public appearances. The reported similarity is his assessment of what he observed.

Stanton also suggested the gesture was relatively new in Meghan's public interactions, based on what he had noticed. He did not provide examples from earlier appearances or explain how he reached that conclusion. It remains an expert's impression, not a direct account of Meghan's intentions.

That qualification matters. A body-language reading can describe how an action might come across, but it cannot by itself establish why someone made it. Neither Meghan nor her representatives are quoted in the RealityTea report explaining the gesture.

The Nottingham visit also carried a different status from an official royal programme. ITV described the events as public appearances, but said they were not official royal engagements. The distinction does not change what Stanton saw, though it avoids suggesting that Harry and Meghan had resumed working royal duties.

What the Kate Middleton Comparison Can Establish

The available reporting offers more about the itinerary than about the moment Stanton discussed. ITV named the three organisations and described the purpose of the visits. RealityTea focused on the body-language comparison, but its text does not provide footage or a detailed eyewitness account with which to assess Stanton's observation.

InStyle included Getty images with its report, so visual material does exist in coverage of the visit. Those images do not, on their own, establish Meghan's intent or confirm Stanton's interpretation. The comparison remains a reading of her posture.

The report also does not include comments from people Meghan met in Nottingham about how the interaction felt to them. Stanton said the gesture could make people more comfortable, but that is his explanation of its possible effect. The article offers no direct testimony from those members of the public.

The facts support a narrow conclusion. Meghan bent forward during an interaction, and Stanton saw a resemblance to a gesture he associated with the Princess of Wales. Whether it was a new habit, a conscious choice or simply a moment in one conversation is not established by the reporting.