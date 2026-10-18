Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received a warm welcome during their joint visit to Nottingham on Thursday, 15 October 2026. However, PR specialist Nick Ede believes their positive reception will need to be followed by consistent charitable work.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited three community organisations during their first joint public appearance in the UK since returning to Britain. Their itinerary included the Community Recording Studio in St Ann's, Himmah Hub and Epic Partners.

Supporters greeted the couple, requested photographs and presented gifts, including flowers, cards, a unicorn balloon and a healing crystal. Meghan was also greeted by people calling out their support as she stepped from the couple's vehicle.

Harry and Meghan's return to Nottingham carried personal significance. The city was the setting for their first joint public appearance following their engagement announcement in November 2017.

According to the Daily Express, Ede shared his assessment of the Nottingham visit through Café Casino. He praised the couple's approach while arguing that maintaining public engagement would be essential to any lasting improvement in their public image.

Nick Ede Calls Meghan Markle's Nottingham Visit a 'Clever Move'

Ede, a UK-based public relations specialist who has appeared on television programmes including Lorraine and The Royal Box, described the visit as an opportunity for the couple to refocus attention on their charitable activities.

'They're reminding people of the good they can do rather than the controversies that have dominated their story,' he said. 'It's a clever move, but consistency will be key to their success.'

His comments suggest that the significance of the Nottingham appearances will depend on what follows. A positive reception during one public visit does not, by itself, establish whether public perceptions of the couple have changed.

Ede also suggested that the Sussexes could become more visible in Britain through continued charitable engagement.

'I think this is the beginning of a much more visible Harry and Meghan in Britain,' he said. 'They've realised that actions speak louder than interviews, and charitable work is their strongest route to rebuilding public trust.'

These remarks represent Ede's interpretation of the couple's public strategy. There is no independently established evidence in the available reporting that Harry and Meghan organised the visit specifically to repair their reputations.

Ede also praised Meghan's demeanour during the engagements, describing her as relaxed and confident. His assessment was based on his interpretation of her public appearance rather than evidence of her private feelings.

The Nottingham itinerary included visits to organisations supporting young people and communities. The Community Recording Studio provides opportunities for creative activities, while Himmah works to address food poverty and related inequalities. Epic Partners was also included in the couple's programme.

The visits also highlighted the work of the three community organisations, beyond the discussion of the Sussexes' public image. Ede's suggestion raises questions about how Meghan might balance her entertainment career, charitable interests and public identity. Their longer-term impact will depend on the organisations' work and any continuing engagement.

Why Nick Ede Thinks Meghan Markle Should Move Beyond Her Royal Title

Ede's advice extended beyond charitable work. He argued that Meghan could develop a public identity that places greater emphasis on her entertainment career and activities outside the royal institution.

'Meghan has an opportunity to reclaim her place in Britain without needing the Palace,' he said. 'She's a different woman from the one who arrived in 2017, and this could be the start of a new chapter if she does it well.'

He also compared the Nottingham appearance with Meghan's meeting with Malala Yousafzai, which he criticised as contrived. That description reflects Ede's personal opinion and should not be treated as an established assessment of the meeting.

'She is a Hollywood celebrity, and she needs to play more into that and forget her title,' he said.

The suggestion raises questions about how Meghan might balance her entertainment work, charitable interests and public identity. However, there is no indication in the available reporting that she intends to relinquish her title.

Ede was also cautious about the prospect of a royal reconciliation. He argued that a warm reception from the public should not be confused with a resolution of tensions within the royal family.

'A warm reception doesn't mean a royal reunion is around the corner,' he said. 'I think we'll see a private family reconciliation with Charles and Camilla long before we ever see the Fab Four together again. I don't think William and Kate will ever forgive them.'

These comments are Ede's predictions, not confirmed accounts of the family's private relationships. Neither the public response in Nottingham nor the visit itself establishes whether a reconciliation will take place.

The couple's appearance attracted attention because it combined their return to a city associated with their early relationship with renewed public engagement. The warm reception was a visible part of the day, but it cannot establish wider public opinion on its own.

For now, the Nottingham visit offers a fresh opportunity for the Sussexes to highlight community organisations and reconnect with supporters. Whether it marks a lasting change in their relationship with the British public remains to be seen.