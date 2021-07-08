A 56-year-old woman from Lake County, Indiana pleaded guilty but mentally ill to charges accusing her of attempting to sever her father's penis during a bipolar episode nearly three years ago.

Darlene Wozniak pleaded guilty but mentally ill to one count of domestic battery resulting in bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, local newspaper The Northwest Indiana Times first reported.

According to her plea agreement, Wozniak had been observed staring at a wall with "evil eyes" before she attacked her 78-year-old father with a pair of scissors inside their home located in the St. John Township of Dyer on Dec. 13, 2018.

Wozniak's brother rushed to the residence when he received an alert of movement in the premises, where he found his father bloodied and wounded, an affidavit stated. He heard his father say, "Get over here. She is nuts! She is cutting me!" prior to entering.

Police arrested Wozniak after they were able to force their way inside a room she had locked herself in, according to court records.

Her brother told authorities that Wozniak had a mental condition and that he noticed she had been "acting strange" in the hours before the attack.

Wozniak had been found to be mentally competent to stand trial, but a mental health professional determined she has a serious mental illness, according to records from the Lake Criminal Court. She has been in custody since her arrest.

Defense attorney Herbert Shaps and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Reginald Marcus will argue the length of Wozniak's sentence, The Northwest Indiana Times has learned. Judge Samuel Cappas scheduled her sentencing for July 30.

Wozniak will receive credit for time served at sentencing pending a resolution of her case, the outlet reported. She must serve at least 75% of any sentence imposed.

Under Indiana law, the maximum penalties for Level 5 felonies is 6 years of imprisonment and a fine of $10,000.