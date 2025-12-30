Meta has made one of its boldest artificial intelligence moves yet, snapping up Manus AI, a fast-rising Singapore-based company whose autonomous agents are designed to independently carry out complex, real-world tasks such as market research, coding and large-scale data analysis.

The acquisition, confirmed by both companies on Monday, marks a decisive escalation in Meta's AI strategy as it looks to convert years of heavy investment into tangible results for businesses and everyday users.

While financial terms were not disclosed, the message from Meta was unmistakable. This is about scale, execution and dominance in the next phase of artificial intelligence.

Meta's High-Stakes AI Power Play

In announcing the deal, Meta said Manus would join its ecosystem to help bring one of the world's most advanced general-purpose AI agents to billions of people. The company said the move would unlock new opportunities across its consumer and business products, including Meta AI, as it races to stay ahead in an increasingly crowded AI arms race.

Importantly, Meta stressed that the acquisition would not disrupt Manus's existing operations. Manus will continue to operate from Singapore and will keep selling its subscription service through its own app and website. Behind the scenes, however, its technology and talent will be integrated into Meta's broader AI stack.

Why Manus Has Become So Valuable

Manus has rapidly positioned itself as a standout player in autonomous AI. Founded with a focus on building general-purpose agents, the startup specialises in systems that do more than generate text or suggestions.

Its agents are designed to execute entire workflows end to end, acting as an execution layer that turns advanced AI models into practical, scalable tools.

The numbers alone explain Meta's interest. Since launching its first general AI agent earlier this year, Manus has processed more than 147 trillion tokens and powered the creation of over 80 million virtual computers.

Those figures highlight not just ambition, but real-world usage at scale. Manus already serves the daily needs of millions of users and businesses worldwide, a rare achievement for a young AI company.

Its agents are used for tasks that typically require skilled human labour, from analysing markets to writing code and handling complex research projects autonomously. That focus on reliability and execution has made Manus particularly attractive to large enterprises.

Inside the Acquisition

Meta said Manus's team will join its AI division to help deliver general-purpose agents across Meta's platforms, including both consumer-facing and business tools. At the same time, Manus will continue operating independently, with Meta emphasising that customers should expect no disruption to existing subscriptions or services.

The deal underscores Meta's long-term commitment to AI as a growth engine. By absorbing Manus's technology, Meta gains a proven system capable of scaling across billions of users and millions of businesses, something few startups can offer on their own.

What This Means for Businesses

For businesses, the acquisition promises more powerful autonomous agents that can handle intricate, time-consuming tasks with minimal human oversight. Meta has pointed to areas such as advertising, automation and research as key beneficiaries, where AI-driven efficiency could translate into measurable gains.

The emphasis is firmly on return on investment. Meta has spent heavily on AI infrastructure, and Manus's track record in managing vast data volumes and virtual environments could help justify that spending by delivering concrete outcomes.

Looking Ahead

Manus chief executive Xiao Hong said joining Meta provides a stronger and more sustainable foundation for the company without changing how Manus operates or makes decisions. He said the partnership would allow Manus to continue refining its product while dramatically expanding its reach through Meta's global platforms.

As the tech industry shifts towards autonomous systems that can actually execute work, Meta's acquisition of Manus signals a clear intent to lead that transformation. With scale, talent and execution now aligned, Meta is betting that the future of AI belongs not just to those who build models, but to those who make them work in the real world.