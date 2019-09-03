Last season, Joe Johnson had to sit out of the National Basketball Association (NBA). However, it didn't take him long to make a comeback to the competitive arena. He signed for Triplets in the BIG3 League, which was founded by rapper Ice Cube.

Since joining the 3-on-3 league, Johnson seems to have resurrected his lost form. Eventually, his effective leadership and extraordinary playmaking abilities led his team on the victory podium.

Johnson's spectacular performance, including the title-deciding 3-pointer, ensured that he won the MVP (Most Valued Player) honour as well. In the championship game alone, Johnson scored 28 points. He dominated the basketball court after a long time. Critics found glimpses of his lost form as Johnson initiated a storm on the half-court throughout the tournament.

His recent impressive outing on the basketball court has opened up new opportunities that can see him making a comeback to the NBA this season. As of now, CBS Sports reported that Johnson has already worked out for the Philadelphia 76ers just a week ago. Not only that, the former 7-time All-Star has multiple workouts lined up in the upcoming weeks with numerous NBA sides including Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons.

The last time that fans had seen Johnson in the NBA was in the 2017-18 season. During that season, he played 55 matches in total for the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz combined. With his age already slipping into the late 30s, Johnson wasn't signed by any team last season.

Critics had thought that the time of his retirement has arrived and fans didn't hope to see him again on the professional court. However, things transformed dramatically and real quick, as the BIG3 League opened up a new window of opportunity in front of the veteran basketball playmaker.

He seems to have a good chance of making it back to the NBA. His hunger for an improved performance persuaded the top NBA teams to believe that he still has a lot to offer, and that's one of the main reasons why they are approaching him for workouts. At the age of 38, only time will tell how well Johnson can keep up with the competitiveness of the NBA.