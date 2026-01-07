In an era where banks are closing branches, increasing fees, and offering platitudes instead of perks, Nationwide's £100 Fairer Share bonus feels almost rebellious.

Real cash. No vouchers. No gimmicks. Just money landing in your account. But here's the catch: it's not for everyone — and it never was.

Over the past three years, Nationwide has quietly returned hundreds of millions of pounds to its members. Last year alone, £400 million was shared among four million people. This wasn't charity. It was a message: Use us, stay loyal, and we'll reward you.

Now, with 2026 on the horizon, the bonus could return. Nothing is guaranteed — Nationwide will confirm in May — but history suggests the door is open. And if you wait until it's officially announced, you're already too late.

Loyalty, But on Their Terms

Nationwide's approach is focused on actions rather than fairness; that is, encouraging customers to behave in a certain way. This behaviour creates a sense of ownership over your account, transforming it from a dormant, dusty storage room into a valued part of your financial life. Nationwide aims to reward those who treat their account as their financial home.

It's simple: don't close your account. If you close your current account before the end of March, you likely invalidate your eligibility for this bonus. After that, all activity will be monitored — including debit card usage, money transfers, and even transferring your entire account elsewhere.

For standard current accounts: regular payments into your account, using a debit card, and income arriving early in the year are key. For student and young borrower accounts, even minimal activity is usually enough to qualify. For FlexPlus accounts, simply maintaining your monthly subscription fee is enough. No fuss, no excuses.

The £100 Safety Net Most People Forget

Many overlook this crucial point: even if you meet all the criteria to become a current account customer, you'll also need to hold a separate connection — either a savings account with at least £100 or a mortgage with at least £100 outstanding — by 31 March at the latest.

This may seem like a small amount, but it's of enormous significance — if you don't have either, you'll miss out on the £100 bonus. Nationwide's Regular Saver has become a popular solution for savers, offering an attractive interest rate of 6.5%, with flexibility over deposits and withdrawals — straightforward and easy to set up.

Switching Isn't Disloyal—It's Strategic

Not with Nationwide yet? You have a better chance than ever before. Thanks to the official mobile switch service, any new customer who registers before the end of March will receive an upfront reward of £175 from Nationwide. No nostalgia needed!

The reduced obstacles faced by switchers — compared to existing customers (assuming the Fairer Share rules stay the same) — highlight how today's online banking landscape is more about movement than history. Moving your account now could be a smart, strategic decision rather than a disloyal one.

