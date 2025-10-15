Nationwide Building Society customers could soon receive another round of free cash, as the mutual hints at extending its popular bonus payment scheme to millions of members.

With £175 (approximately $236) already on offer for new switchers and up to £300 (approximately $405) in previous loyalty rewards, many are asking whether more cash is coming their way.

Nationwide is currently offering £175 to anyone who switches to one of its current accounts. Eligible accounts include FlexDirect, FlexAccount, and FlexPlus. To qualify, customers must switch from a non-Nationwide provider and use the Current Account Switch Service to transfer all payments and close their old account.

Nationwide's £175 Switching Bonus

To complete the switch successfully, customers must move at least two direct debits and ensure the process is finalised within 28 days. They also need to deposit a minimum of £1,000 ($1,352) and make at least one debit card payment within 31 days of opening or switching their account. Once all these steps are completed, the £175 will be paid directly into the new account within 10 days.

For those opening a joint account, only one £175 payment will be made, which will appear on statements as 'Switching Offer'. This initiative is part of Nationwide's effort to attract new customers and reward those who commit to moving their everyday banking to the mutual.

The Fairer Share Payment Scheme

Beyond the switching bonus, Nationwide's Fairer Share Payment scheme has proven to be one of its most popular reward programmes. Designed to share profits with members, the scheme has already seen three rounds of payments worth £100 (approximately $135) each. Since 2023, some members have received a total of £300 through this initiative.

The most recent Fairer Share Payment was distributed earlier this year, with more than four million members receiving £100 directly into their accounts. Eligibility depends on whether a customer both banks and saves or holds a mortgage with Nationwide. According to the mutual, this combination demonstrates ongoing loyalty and broader engagement with its financial products.

Nationwide has stated that it hopes to continue Fairer Share Payments annually. However, the continuation and amount of future payouts will depend on the society's financial performance and internal criteria. The group has also indicated that eligibility conditions and payment levels could change in the future, depending on business results.

Who Could Benefit Next?

Nationwide's model is built around rewarding long-term members, rather than short-term switchers alone. Those with multiple products — such as a current account and mortgage — stand the best chance of qualifying for future Fairer Share Payments. The mutual's approach contrasts with other banks that offer one-off cash incentives but do not maintain loyalty-based rewards.

Currently, more than 16 million people in the UK are members of Nationwide, and the group has suggested that a significant portion could qualify for future profit-sharing payments if the scheme continues. Customers are encouraged to ensure that their details and membership status are up to date in order to be considered when the next round of payments is announced.

Competition From Other Banks

Nationwide's £175 switching offer sits within a competitive market for customer acquisition among major UK banks. Barclays recently launched a switching incentive of up to £900 (approximately $1,217), marking one of the highest cash bonuses available. Other high street banks have also reintroduced switching rewards to attract customers amid increased competition and higher interest rate offerings.

While Nationwide's offer is not the largest in cash terms, it stands out due to its combined approach of one-time switching bonuses and annual loyalty payments. For customers seeking consistent value, Nationwide's dual reward structure, that of immediate cash for switching and the possibility of Fairer Share Payments, provides a longer-term incentive.

What to Expect Going Forward

Although Nationwide has not confirmed the exact timing of its next Fairer Share Payment, previous rounds have typically been announced in the first half of the year. If financial results remain strong, customers may see another round of £100 payments in 2025.

In the meantime, new customers can still take advantage of the £175 switching offer, while existing members are advised to maintain active relationships with both savings and mortgage products to remain eligible for future rewards. With over £300 in potential past bonuses and ongoing opportunities for new payouts, Nationwide continues to position itself as one of the most rewarding choices for everyday banking in the UK.