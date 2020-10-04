As the curtains close for the 2019-20 NBA season, one more individual award is up for grabs, the prestigious NBA Finals MVP. As it stands, it appears that there are only two candidates left, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

There are five games left in the season, probably even less. With the Los Angeles Lakers already commanding a 2-0 lead in the series, it's highly unlikely that the Miami Heat will win four of the next five games. Two key Miami players are also injured, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic. Given that, there's only a very slim chance that Miami can pull off a miracle.

If the Lakers have the championship in the bag, then the Finals MVP race becomes a competition between two Lakers players. It is a requirement that the Finals MVP should come from the championship team, then this season's awardee will most likely come from the Lakers. Given that, two players stood out among the rest during the postseason.

Anthony Davis

Raw stats: 33 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3 APG, 63.4 FG%, 60 3PT%, 100 FT%

The numbers are obviously high, but the field goal percentage is hot, sizzling hot. Take into consideration that Davis is scoring 33 points a game, that's unprecedented in league history. It's the best offensive display by an individual player since... well, no one, not even Jordan.

In terms of defence, Miami is shooting just 33.3 percent in the non-restricted area of the paint, according to CBS Sports. If we factor in the 11.5 rebounds, then the Lakers' big men, not just Davis, are doing a great job defensively. The Lakers also outscored the Heat by 33 points when Davis was on the floor and only by five when he was on the bench. That's huge.

LeBron James

Raw stats: 29 PPG, 11 RPG, 9 APG, 54.8 FG%, 41.7 3FG%, 63.6 FT%

James is scoring less overall, but not by much. The same can be said with his rebounding. His field goal percentage, like Davis, is very high. In long ranges, it's just average. However, the free-throw numbers are terrible.

But the same numbers also show that he is the heart of the team. 9 assists a game means a lot of Lakers scored because of him. That doesn't even count people who miss their shots after LeBron sets up the play for them.

A lot of those assists go to Anthony Davis, beefing up his scoring numbers. It means LeBron has to work harder for his points and gives many away to the team, Davis included.

He is also guarding Jimmy Butler. Butler is Miami's best scorer. But without Dragic and Adebayo, Butler needs to do everything on his own. That should be tiring for the 35-year-old James, but despite that, he still has enough stamina to bring in the Lakers offence.

It's a close race. Assuming James doesn't change his game in an attempt to garner individual glory, then it will be an exciting race between the two Lakers players.