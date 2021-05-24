Chris Paul has dismissed Frank Vogel's suggestions that his play on LeBron James was "dangerous and aggressive" after the Phoenix Suns' 99-90 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the playoffs at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The incident occurred with Paul's attempt to box out James after he missed his free throw. The Lakers star was mid-air and went on to land awkwardly on his shoulder. A loose ball foul was called on the Suns point guard, but Vogel was not happy with the veteran's actions.

"My view was an overly aggressive box out, dangerous play where Bron was in the air and got undercut and some guys stood up for him," Vogel said after the game, as quoted by CBS Sports.

Players had to be separated after a CP3 loose ball foul on LeBron. pic.twitter.com/KpFxOPco6r — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 23, 2021

Vogel also spoke about the altercation that occurred in the aftermath of the Paul foul as tempers rose on the court. The incident was reviewed and saw Cameron Payne ejected from the game while Montrezl Harrell and Alex Caruso received technical fouls.

"I didn't see the exact exchange in terms of what happened with the altercation, but that's why they have the video. They look at that and figure out what happened," he added.

Paul was not willing to get into a war of words with the Lakers coach and chose to simply focus on the Suns' win over the reigning NBA champions and getting ready for Game 2.

"I don't know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We're just playing basketball and competing," Paul told Yahoo Sports after the Suns took a 1-0 lead in the series. "I'm just thankful we got the win, and I'm looking forward to Game 2."

Anthony Davis, in his post-match chat, also seemed to brush it off as just an on-court incident in the heat of the moment. He believes both teams need to compete hard while ensuring dangerous plays do not result in injury to the opponent.

Anytime you hit somebody's leg, it's always a dangerous play. That's what you don't want," Davis said. "You don't want anyone to get injured on plays like that. But the intensity is where it's supposed to be. Guys getting into it, chirping. That's playoff basketball."