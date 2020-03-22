NBA commissioner Adam Silver suspended all NBA games over ten days ago. after pregame testing showed that at least one player, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, was positive with the novel coronavirus. Now, almost one-third into the "at least 30 days" hiatus, Commissioner Silver released a statement on the state of the league.

So far, at least 14 players are known to have COVID-19. Seven of which have been revealed while the others choose to remain anonymous. Apart from Gobert, NBA superstar Kevin Durant has it, and the latest case is the Boston Celtics player Marcus Smart. Most players are displaying only mild symptoms, while others are entirely asymptomatic.

According to NBA.com, "Unfortunately, based on everything we know, significantly more positive cases in our league were inevitable," Silver said. "So, Thursday's results did not come as a huge surprise, and just like everyone else, we're just trying to take each day as it comes."

There are over 75 games suspended so far, and it will reach a total of 259 games if the hiatus reaches April 15, the last day of the supposed regular season. After that, at least 50 playoff games in both conferences and at least a four-game NBA finals. If the NBA shutdown lasts until May, it is looking at over 300 missed games.

The financial impact of that is catastrophic for team owners, but at this point, any definitive answer is in short supply, according to Silver. Nothing is off the table, but one thing is clear, games will only resume when it's safe to do so.

The league is also arranging to mediate between team owners and players regarding their multi-million guaranteed salaries. Players will get their next scheduled check on April 1. After that, the league hopes that players are willing to share the financial burden with the owners in these trying times.

The league is also asking teams about the availability of their home arenas in August and September. It shows that Silver is even looking at finishing the season even if it restarts as late as August.

At this point, nothing is set in stone for the NBA and its 2019-2020 season. It's a challenging season with the death of David Stern, then Kobe Bryant, and now the pandemic.