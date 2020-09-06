Since the 2019-2020 NBA season restarted on July 31, only 8 of the 22 teams that qualified to continue the season in the NBA-Disney bubble in Orlando are still competing for this year's championship.

Here are the latest updates on the current matchups.

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) against the Miami Heat (5)

Heat Leads 3-0

The Milwaukee Bucks, led by reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, was the best team in the NBA before the coronavirus hiatus started in March. By the end of the regular season last month, the Bucks had the league's best record at 56-17 with a 76.7% win-loss percentage.

In the conference semi-finals, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks collapsed and are on the verge of being swept 4-0 by the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo injured his ankle in game 3 and may not play for game 4.

Toronto Raptors (2) against the Boston Celtics (3)

Series Tied at 2-2

Without last year's finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, Defending Champions Toronto Raptors still made it as the second seed of the Eastern Conference. This is same place they had last year. They are now fighting against the reinforced Boston Celtics, who acquired Kemba Walker from the Charlotte Hornets. The Celtics are also being helped by the breakout season performance of 22-year old Jayson Tatum, who is one of the favorites to win the "Most Improved Player" award this year.

The Celtics were ahead 2-1, but according to AP News, the Raptors showed their championship form in game 4. Paskal Siakam and Kyle Lowry both posted double-doubles to beat the Celtics and tie the series.

Los Angeles Lakers (1) against the Houston Rockets (4)

Rockets lead 1-0

Top seed Los Angeles Lakers lost to fourth seed Houston Rockets in the first game of the second round. According to Yardbarker, many people, including Lakers legend and former President of Basketball Operations Earvin "Magic" Johnson, saw the loss as a bad omen for the top seed.

However, the Lakers also lost the first game against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round and proceeded to win four straight games and to advance to the semis.

For teams with two superstars each, the Lakers and Rockets matchup is most likely the last major hurdle for the Lakers to win the championship if the Bucks lose to the Miami Heat.

Los Angeles Clippers (2) against the Denver Nuggets (3)

Series Tied 1-1

The all-new Los Angeles Clippers team composed of Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and six-time All-Star Paul George signed from the Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder, respectively, showed early chemistry together and went on to be the second seed in the Western Conference.

It's too early to tell what will happen here, with the higher-seeded Clippers winning the first game. The Nuggets reacted quickly, resulting in a tied the series by game 2.