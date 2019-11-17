It would appear that the Golden State Warriors were finally getting their act together after losing a lot of key players, including Stephen Curry, due to injury. However, they suffered another setback when a late 11-0 run and an official review gave the Boston Celtics a 105-100 win over the wounded Warriors last Friday night. The smoking hot Celtics have now recorded a 10th straight win.

Their 10-1 record gives them the best record in the Eastern Conference and the entire NBA. Defending champions Toronto Raptors are tied with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat at 8-3 for second place.

On the other hand, NBA powerhouse Golden State Warriors have dropped to 2-11, the worst record in the NBA. According to CNBC Rotoworld, the Warriors have seven players sidelined due to injury, including D'Angelo Russell, Damion Lee, Kevon Looney, Klay Thompson, Alen Smailagic and former MVP Steph Curry. That is pretty much their starting five lineup, and only Russell and Lee have a chance of playing before 2019 ends.

The Boston Celtics, however, are roaring hot. Reinforced by Kemba Walker this season, they are winning game after game after an early loss against the Philadelphia 76ers in their opening game.

The game against the Warriors was a tough one for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum had 24 points to lead the Celtics, and Kemba Walker added 20, but the two players combined to make just 14 of 42 shots. That's terrible shooting performance.

According to the Boston Globe, at a crucial point in the 4th quarter with the Warriors ahead by just a point, 97-96, an official review determined that the Warriors were incorrectly given possession of the ball. The Officials did not want a repeat of the bad call incident from the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets game last week. So, they decided to restart the game with a jump ball. Tatum scored a dunk after it and added a jumper minutes later, leading to the Celtics' win.

It was a great game to watch, full of long one-sided runs by both teams after a slow start by the Celtics in the early part of the game. In the end, the Celtics won, giving them the longest winning streak for any team this season.