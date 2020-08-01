After being suspended for over four months, the NBA has finally restarted the 2019-2020 season in Disney World, Florida. The NBA-Disney bubble environment is designed to prevent players, coaches, and other staff members from physically interacting with the outside world to avoid the coronavirus. They have plenty to say about their life in Orlando.

Superstars LeBron James and Damian Lillard called it a "prison," in reference to NBPA's Executive Director Michele Roberts' quote describing the bubble experiment as an "incarceration" back in May.

But not everyone feels the same way. Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown calls it "brilliant" and continues to say that there's nothing in the bubble that would prohibit them from doing their job (playing basketball).

According to CNN, many other players, such as Indiana Pacers forward Ty Leaf, are impressed with the fact that the league was able to put everything together "given all the circumstances."

Dallas Mavericks player Josh Reaves calls it a "once in a lifetime opportunity" while talking about using top hotel facilities for free for a couple of months.

San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Pöltl is "positively surprised, but wonders how long it takes to get on each other's nerves."

An unofficial beer chugging competition started after Miami Heat Center Meyers Leonard challenged New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick to a drinking competition.

Life in the bubble is lonely. The league announced that no visitors, family included, will be allowed in the bubble until the end of August. While players are allowed to leave, they are subjected to quarantine procedures upon their return. Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes spent 10 days in isolated quarantine after leaving the bubble to pick up a food delivery.

NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith is doubtful that "red-blooded males" can stay in such an environment without their wives and women for three months.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is closely monitoring the situation and warns that the league may shut down again if there's a "significant outbreak" in the community.

UFC Boss Dana White applauds the bubble approach and believes it's the only way forward for US Sports due to the pandemic.