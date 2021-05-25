The NBA says LeBron James was not blocked from playing against the Golden State Warriors after violating the league's Covid protocols because officials decided that he was not at risk of spreading the virus.

According to TMZ, the league investigators determined that everyone that was allowed at the May 17 event for James' tequila company – the event that caused the violation – was either asked to test negative or provide proof of vaccination before being admitted into the event.

There was outrage from many quarters about the league giving preferential treatment to its biggest star. Hall of Famer Charles Barkley even went on to suggest that the league of "ain't got the b****" to suspend James for his violation.

"I love Adam Silver, rest in peace David Stern, best commissioner in sports. The NBA ain't got the balls to f***ing suspend LeBron James," Barkley said, as quoted on Yahoo Sports. "Hey, the NBA, they ain't got no chance of suspending LeBron James. If it was a nobody, they would put him in health and safety protocols."

The NBA, however, maintained that James was well within the rules of the league. They also suggested that over the course of the season there were numerous such violations that were dealt with in a similar way.

"LeBron James briefly attended an outdoor event last week where participants were required to be vaccinated or return a negative test result," a league spokesperson said Monday.

"Under these circumstances and in consultation with medical experts, it was determined that his attendance did not create risks related to the spread of COVID-19 and therefore no quarantine was necessary."

Moreover, the NBA also gave everyone a hint about James' vaccination status with the player refusing to provide an answer when asked about having got the jab.

"Under current NBA rules, vaccinated players are permitted to engage in outside activities including their individual commercial arrangements, such as sponsor appearances or ad shoots," the statement added.