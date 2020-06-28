The NBA is set to resume the 2019-2020 season on July 30, in Disney World, Florida. Contrary to traditional league rules, the league management allowed teams to make roster changes after the trade deadline due to the special circumstances. Here are some of the known changes announced by the 22 remaining teams still competing for the 2019-2020 NBA championship.

Brooklyn Nets

Nets signed guard Tyler Johnson

Nicholas Claxton, out due to shoulder injury

Kevin Durant, opted out

Dallas Mavericks

Willie Cauley-Stein, opted out

Mavericks signed veteran Trey Burke.

Courtney Lee, out for the season due to calf injury

Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic, COVID-19 positive may opt-out

Houston Rockets

Rockets signed swingman David Nwaba

Rockets waived center Isaiah Hartenstein

Indiana Pacers

Malcolm Brogdon, COVID-19 positive may opt-out

Los Angeles Lakers

Avery Bradley, opted out

Memphis Grizzlies

Anthony Tolliver, locked to play for Grizzlies

Miami Heat

Derrick Jones Jr., COVID-19 positive may opt-out

Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder signed Canadian rookie Luguentz Dort

Philadelphia 76ers

76ers signed Australian sharpshooter Ryan Broekhoff

Phoenix Suns

Kelly Oubre Jr. still injured and has not recovered from surgery (since February)

Portland Trail Blazers

Trevor Ariza, opted out

Sacramento Kings

Alex Len, COVID 19 positive may not play

Buddy Hield, COVID 19 positive may not play

Jabari Parker, COVID 19 positive may not play

Kings re-signed veteran Corey Brewer

San Antonio Spurs

Spurs signed center Tyler Zeller

LeMarcus Aldridge, out due to shoulder injury

Utah Jazz

Bojan Bogdanovic, still not recovered from a wrist injury

Donovan Mitchell, plans to opt-out

Washington Wizards

Davis Bertans, opted out

According to NBA.com, while most of the roster changes are relatively minor, several teams will feel a significant impact due to it.

For the Brooklyn Nets, since Kyrie Irving is injured and will likely opt-out even if he is healthy, losing Kevin Durant takes the entire team out of contention. Without Irving and Durant, the Nets will not likely survive the first round of the playoffs.

It's the same case for the Denver Nuggets with Nikola Jokic. The 25-year-old Serbian plays a major role for the Nuggets, and losing him will likely remove their chance to advance into the second round.

The Kings having so many players infected with the coronavirus, including starter/scorer Buddy Hield is a nail in the coffin. With five teams in the Western Conference competing for the eighth playoff spot, The Kings will likely be eliminated after the round-robin games.