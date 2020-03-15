Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is injured for the season, but that's not a reason to stop racking up assists under his belt. His Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation is donating to the Alameda Food Bank to help 18,000 students who rely on schools for their meals.

Schools in the Oakland area in the State of California are closed as a safety precaution against the novel coronavirus. It presented a problem for low-income families who depend on free lunches to feed their children. To help alleviate the problem, Stephen Curry authorized his foundation to donate food for school-aged children.

According to NBA.com, Stephen Curry is not the only one extending a helping hand in their local community. The Sacramento Kings will donate all perishable food prepared for games to their locality.

The Staples Center is doing the same thing, they turned over 7,000 pounds (3,175 Kgs) of food to the Midnight Mission and the Los Angeles Mission Men's Center in California.

The coronavirus pandemic now has a worldwide toll of 156,745 confirmed cases and 5,839 deaths. The majority of those affected are from China, where the disease originated. It has since spread to over 150 countries and territories. Currently, there are 2,982 confirmed cases in the USA and 60 fatalities.

Schools have been closed in some states, and American professional sports leagues such as the NBA and the MLB have suspended games until further notice. The lockdown has placed some low-income families in financial trouble, as they rely on these events to supplement their family budget.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is currently studying the situation in the league. A Utah Jazz Center, Rudy Gobert a French national, is patient zero for the league. It has since been confirmed that he infected a referee that officiated with the Jazz, a teammate, and a Detroit Pistons Center that guarded him in a game last week.

The infected teammate, Jazz player Donovan Mitchell is "frustrated" with the situation. Donovan donated 500,000 dollars to help people affected by the NBA shut down.