Stephen Curry labelled his game "trash" after the Golden State Warriors' win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. However, it was anything but as he put on a show against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night as the Dubs won 115-113 in their first home game of the season.

The Warriors guard started the game against the Clippers in fine fashion going nine for nine from the field that included five three pointers to end the first quarter with 25 points. Steve Kerr's team ended the first quarter with a 17-point lead over the Clippers, but that was short-lived as Tyronn Lue's team turned it around in the next 12 minutes.

Stephen Curry highlights?

Stephen Curry highlights. pic.twitter.com/c6cI4j8fp6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 22, 2021

The Los Angeles franchise, who are without Kawhi Leonard, dominated the second quarter and at half-time, they were one point up on the Warriors. The game remained close until the end and it was Curry again, who stepped up and made the difference.

The 33-year-old drained a three-pointer with just under a minute to go in the fourth quarter to give the Warriors a two-point lead and then stepped up to convert two free throws with 4.7 seconds on the clock. Curry finished the night with 45 points and 10 rebounds - a double-double to go with his triple-double on the opening night at the Staples Center.

Curry admitted after the game that he was "thirsty" for Damian Lee to return the ball before he hit the three-pointer that gave the Warriors the edge with less than a minute left. The point guard was glad that his teammate was on the same wavelength after realising that he did not have a shot.

Stephen Curry said he was "thirsty" for Damion Lee to throw the ball back on the monster shot he hit at the end of the game pic.twitter.com/nwbuf6D8yI Why advertise with us October 22, 2021

The Warriors are now 2-0 for the 2021-22 campaign having played both the Los Angeles franchises. Kerr's team head out on the road for their next two games, the first of which is against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night, before they head to Oklahoma to take on the Thunder on Tuesday.