The NBA has done a lot to help with the coronavirus pandemic. As one of the first professional leagues to suspend all games at the cost of hundreds of millions of dollars, the league, teams, and individual players continue to donate hundreds of millions more to help the battle against the novel coronavirus. Now, the NBA and WNBA have released themed face masks to further help against the crisis.

The face masks are available on NBAStore.com and WNBAStore.com in packs of three for $24.99 or individually at $14.99. All proceeds from sales of the masks will benefit Feeding America in the United States and Second Harvest in Canada.

According to Yahoo Sports, the league teamed up with Fanatics to offer face coverings featuring logos and designs from all 30 NBA and 12 WNBA teams.

NBA President for Social Responsibility and Player Programs Kathy Behrens announced that the NBA will continue to play its role as part of the global community in helping to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA is not the only major company that pivoted toward the CDC recommendation to wear facemasks. Major brands such as Prada, Burberry, and Louis Vuitton repurposed small factories to produce facemasks and other Personal Protective Equipment for medical staff.

Feeding America Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Katie Fitzgerald thanked the league with this statement:

"We are grateful to the NBA, WNBA, and Fanatics for this partnership that will support food banks with funds but also with much needed face coverings to keep their staff, volunteers, and neighbors in need safe."

Second Harvest CEO Lori Nikkel released a similar statement:

"In Canada, we have seen the need for access to good food more than double since the pandemic began. There are thousands of people working on the frontlines to feed people during this crisis. Their health and safety are vital to ensuring that no one goes hungry."

The reigning NBA champion, the Toronto Raptors, is a Canada based team. They are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference, the same standings as last year behind conference leader Milwaukee Bucks. Last season, the Raptors beat the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals 4-2.