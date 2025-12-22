Nikki Bella vs. Sophie Cunningham might sound like fantasy booking, but the idea is suddenly feeling very real after the Indiana Fever guard revealed that WWE has already reached out to her about a potential appearance.

The WNBA veteran has enjoyed a breakout year in 2025, becoming one of the league's most talked about figures thanks to her physical edge, outspoken personality and viral moments alongside superstar teammate Caitlin Clark. Now, that rising profile has apparently caught the attention of professional wrestling's biggest brand.

In an interview posted on Instagram with sports broadcaster Bryanna Sompayrac, Cunningham openly entertained the idea of stepping into the squared circle and even teased what her wrestling persona might look like. She said she would want a ring name that was 'spicy and feisty,' leaning into the reputation she has built on the basketball court.

When asked about potential opponents or allies, Cunningham did not hesitate. She named The Bella Twins as her ideal matchup or possible tag team partners, a suggestion that quickly set social media buzzing.

Nikki Bella Wastes No Time Firing Back

The playful speculation took on a life of its own when Nikki Bella herself jumped into the comments. The WWE Hall of Famer responded directly to Cunningham's remarks with a confident challenge, writing, 'I'll take her on one on one... 💋🙌🏼.'

The exchange instantly fuelled fan excitement, with many imagining a crossover clash between the former Divas Champion and the hard-nosed WNBA guard. For Bella, who returned to WWE in 2024 after years away from the ring, the idea of facing an elite athlete from another sport clearly holds appeal.

Cunningham's growing popularity has made her a natural fit for such crossover conversations. Throughout the 2025 WNBA season, she embraced the role of on-court enforcer for Caitlin Clark, defending her teammate and setting a physical tone that resonated with fans.

That identity helped Cunningham stand out in a league filled with star talent and turned her into a social media favourite.

From the WNBA Hardwood to Pro-wrestling Buzz

Interest in Cunningham as a potential wrestler is not limited to fan chatter or playful comments. In July, Los Angeles Lakers team governor Jeanie Buss, who is also a co-owner of Women of Wrestling, publicly said she would love to have Cunningham appear with the promotion.

That comment alone suggested Cunningham's appeal extends beyond basketball. But the intrigue deepened when Cunningham revealed on her Show Me Something podcast that WWE itself had reached out to her in the past.

She did not provide details on what the outreach involved or how close any deal may have been. Cunningham also did not say whether talks are ongoing or if a future appearance is still on the table.

What she did make clear is that she grew up as a fan of professional wrestling, a background that could make a transition to the ring feel more natural than many expect. With her athleticism, physical style and fearless personality, Cunningham checks many of the boxes WWE looks for in crossover stars.

Whether Nikki Bella vs. Sophie Cunningham ever becomes reality remains to be seen. But with WWE interest already confirmed and a public challenge now issued, the possibility feels closer than ever.