Yesterday, US Representatives Stephen Ross, Mark Brody, Mike Schietzelt and Destin Hall introduced the NC Digital Assets Investments Act in the North Carolina House of Representatives. This bill would allow the state treasurer to invest in qualified digital assets to create a reserve fund.

House Bill 92 mentioned that exchange-traded products (ETPs) of digital assets with an average market cap of at least £606.78 billion could be bought using state funds up to an amount equal to 10% of the state's funds.

The interest and other income from the investments would be paid into the state's General Fund, except funds from ETPs of the Highway Fund and Highway Trust Fund.

According to Bitcoin Reserve Monitor, North Carolina could purchase 40,733 BTC, assuming a BTC price of £79,423. While the bill doesn't mention Bitcoin specifically, it is the only cryptocurrency that would qualify under its provisions.

Furthermore, the bill stated that it could use funds from state special ("rainy day") funds, such as the teachers' retirement fund, the state lottery fund, the state property fire insurance fund, and the needs-based public school capital fund, among many others, which are held by the state treasurer.

The Crypto Reserve Fund Bill Likely To Pass

The proposed bill will establish a framework for digital asset investments, create a regulatory structure that enables state investments in digital assets, and offer guidelines for custody and management.

Blockchain Association head of industrial affairs, Dan Spuller, described the bill in an X post as "a big deal," as Hall is "one of NC's most powerful leaders."

Meanwhile, Hall said on X, formerly Twitter, that the state was "aligning with President Trump's vision for a national Bitcoin stockpile and ensuring North Carolina leads at the state level."

Plans to create a national digital asset reserve gained momentum after President Donald Trump assumed office. On 23rd January, he signed an executive order forming a working group to establish a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies.

Several US States Mulling A Crypto Reserve

Per the Bitcoin Reserve Monitor, the Utah and Arizona legislatures are mulling digital asset reserve bills. Furthermore, 19 US states, including North Carolina, have legislature pending. Interestingly, seven of those 19 states target Bitcoin as the reserve cryptocurrency.

By the end of last week, states like Montana, Maryland, Ohio, Florida, and Kentucky, among others, had floored Bitcoin reserve bills to allow digital asset investments.

