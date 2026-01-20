New York City office workers have discovered an unlikely remedy for soaring lunch prices: plain, roasted sweet potatoes eaten straight from the skin.

The practice, dubbed 'rawdogging' by social media users, has transformed a humble Asian street food into Midtown Manhattan's most talked-about desk lunch. Across Korean markets and specialty cafés throughout the city, workers are queuing for spuds that cost a fraction of the typical office meal, according to a report in the New York Post.

The $15 Fast Food Problem

This trend reflects a stark economic reality. Fast food combos in Manhattan now cost nearly $15 (£11.18), while grab-and-go salad bowls approach $20 (£14.90). Even the city's once-legendary dollar pizza slices have increased to $1.50 (£1.12) or more. By contrast, a single sweet potato typically costs between $2 and $3 (£1.49 to £2.24) at Koreatown vendors—roughly one-third the price of a small order of chips at a Manhattan Five Guys outlet.

The numbers align with workers' experiences at the tills. According to the National Restaurant Association, US menu prices increased by 0.7% in December 2025—the fastest monthly rise since October 2022. Year-on-year, restaurant prices have risen by 4.1% since December 2024, marking the highest annual growth rate since July 2024.

From Asian Street Food to Manhattan Desk Staple

Roasted sweet potatoes are common street food across Japan, Korea, and China, especially as cold weather sets in. Steel drums glow on sidewalks, warming batches during short winter days. The skin crisps into a caramelised layer, resembling burnt sugar, while inside remains soft enough to melt in the mouth. No condiments are necessary; the natural taste is satisfying on its own. Nutritionally, they pack plenty of beta-carotene, vitamin C, and a healthy dose of potassium.

Food reviewer Mr. Spice Guy Eats enthused in a viral video after sampling a potato near Penn Station, saying, 'Mmmmm, it tastes like marshmallow. This ... rocked my world.'

Julie, a café on West 32nd Street in the heart of Koreatown, has become one of the most popular vendors. Sweet potatoes are slowly roasted in an outdoor oven, priced at $7.99 (£5.95) per pound, which means roughly $2-3 (£1.49 to £2.24) per potato, depending on size. Demand often outstrips supply.

At Duke Eatery, a gourmet deli opposite Radio City Music Hall, sweet potatoes sell for $6.99 (£5.21) per pound but frequently sell out during lunch hours. Miznon, a Mediterranean chain in the Rockefeller Centre concourse run by Israeli chef Eyal Shani, experiences similar shortages.

Social Media Fuels the Trend

The phenomenon has gained momentum through viral social media content. Georgia-based food influencer Courtney Cook attracted over 10 million TikTok views with her 'teacher's lunch' variation, which features stuffing a cheese stick into a split potato.

Viveca Chow, an NYC lifestyle creator with over 152,000 Instagram followers, has also championed the trend. In one clip, she's seen at Julie's, eating what the Post described as a potato 'the size of a duffel bag.'

Hmart, the Korean supermarket chain, offers two-packs of sweet potatoes for $6-7 (£4.47-£5.22), less than half the price of a typical salad bowl from chains like Sweetgreen.

Why This Matters Beyond New York

The sweet potato craze exemplifies how consumers adapt when food costs outpace wage growth. In 2025, the US Department of Agriculture reported that food prices increased by approximately 4.1%, consistently outstripping grocery inflation, which ended the year at around 2.4%.

For workers monitoring every dollar, the calculation is simple: a $3 (£2.24) potato that delivers genuine satisfaction is preferable to a $20 (£14.90) salad that leaves you hungry. In the gleaming towers of Midtown Manhattan, the humble sweet potato has become an unlikely symbol of inflation-era ingenuity.