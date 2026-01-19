Mounting global tensions have prompted nuclear security experts to revisit a question most Americans would rather not contemplate: which cities would adversaries target first if World War 3 became a reality?

Professor Alex Wellerstein, a nuclear historian at Stevens Institute of Technology and creator of the widely-used NUKEMAP weapons effects simulator, has outlined the 15 US cities most likely to face attack, according to an analysis shared with the Daily Mail. The findings reveal that geography and military infrastructure, rather than population alone, determine vulnerability.

'If the adversary is Russia and their goal is to disable US retaliation, command centres and ICBM sites will be hit first,' Professor Wellerstein explained. 'If the attacker is a rogue actor, symbolic or densely populated areas might be targeted instead.'

America's 'Nuclear Sponge' States

The most counterintuitive finding concerns smaller cities that few would consider high-value targets. Great Falls, Montana, with just over 60,000 residents, ranks among the most vulnerable locations in America. The reason lies eight miles away at Malmstrom Air Force Base, which controls 150 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile silos spread across 13,800 square miles of central Montana, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

Few realise how small towns bear hidden national burdens. Take Cheyenne, a city of 65,168 people, where vast stretches of quiet plains host a critical military site. This is the location of Francis E Warren Air Force Base, deeply tied to nuclear missile command. Some experts argue that such remote areas serve a darker purpose — shielding larger cities by drawing potential attacks toward open land. In their view, these western regions act like buffers, shaped not by accident but by strategic design.

Ogden and Clearfield in Utah (combined population 121,737) face comparable risks due to Hill Air Force Base, while Shreveport, Louisiana, with 177,959 residents, is just six miles from B-52 bombers capable of delivering nuclear payloads.

The Complete Vulnerability List

These 15 cities face the highest risk:

Great Falls, Montana — 60,422 (Malmstrom AFB missile silos) Cheyenne, Wyoming — 65,168 (Francis E Warren AFB) Ogden/Clearfield, Utah — 121,737 (Hill AFB) Shreveport, Louisiana — 177,959 (B-52 bomber base) Honolulu, Hawaii — 341,778 (Pacific naval/air operations) Omaha, Nebraska — 483,335 (Offutt AFB, former Cold War command hub) Colorado Springs, Colorado — 488,664 (NORAD headquarters) Albuquerque, New Mexico — 560,274 (Kirtland AFB nuclear arsenal) Washington, DC — 678,972 (federal government) Seattle, Washington — 737,015 (Naval Base Kitsap) San Francisco, California — 873,965 (financial centre) Houston, Texas — 2.3 million (population/energy hub) Chicago, Illinois — 2.6 million (population centre) Los Angeles, California — 3.8 million (population centre) New York City — 8.8 million (financial capital)

Why This Matters for Ordinary Americans

Approximately 22 million people live within these 15 cities. When considering surrounding metropolitan areas, the figure rises significantly. Dr Irwin Redlener, founding director of Columbia University's National Center for Disaster Preparedness, has previously identified New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, DC as facing elevated risks due to their combined economic, governmental, and symbolic importance.

Seattle presents unique challenges. Surrounded by mountains and waterways, the city offers limited land-based evacuation routes, potentially trapping residents during a crisis.

Fears are intensifying once again, driven by recent global shifts. With Washington's stance on Venezuela attracting scrutiny, concerns are rising over possible moves against Iran. Disagreements among longstanding allies over control of Greenland are also adding to the unease. People are now questioning what was previously dismissed as unlikely.

Although experts agree that nuclear war remains unlikely due to its catastrophic consequences, preparedness still matters for those living in or near high-risk zones. Even with low odds, taking steps now can make a crucial difference when lives are at stake.