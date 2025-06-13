The Edmonton Oilers achieved a historic turnaround in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, clawing back from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Florida Panthers 5-4 in overtime and tie the series 2-2. Leon Draisaitl, a name now etched into playoff history, scored the game-winner, his record-setting fourth overtime goal of the 2025 postseason.

It was a match of extremes. The Oilers looked dead in the water after the first period, trailing by three and showing few signs of life. But after a critical goalie change and a reinvigorated performance in the second period, Edmonton mounted one of the greatest comebacks ever seen in the Stanley Cup Final.

First-Period Collapse, Followed by Resilience

The Florida Panthers came out swinging at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, dominating the first 20 minutes. Matthew Tkachuk struck twice on the power play, while Anton Lundell's late-period goal made it 3-0. The Oilers were overwhelmed, outshot 17-7, and outmanoeuvred across the ice.

It looked like a repeat of their Game 3 drubbing until Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch made a bold call by pulling starting goalie Stuart Skinner and placing backup Calvin Pickard in net to start the second period.

That decision flipped the momentum instantly. Pickard stopped 22 of 23 shots and played with poise and agility, particularly in high-pressure moments, allowing his team the confidence to strike back.

A Relentless Comeback

The second period belonged to Edmonton. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins got them on the board with a power-play goal, followed by strikes from Darnell Nurse and Vasily Podkolzin to level the score at 3-3. The third period was more evenly contested, but the Oilers nudged ahead when Jake Walman hammered home a shot with just over six minutes left.

Yet the Panthers were not done. With just 19.5 seconds remaining in regulation and their goalie pulled, Sam Reinhart scored a dramatic equaliser from a tight angle, sending the game to overtime for the third time in this series.

The tension was palpable. Both sides had chances, but it was Draisaitl, who had already set the tone for this series with another overtime goal in Game 1, who sealed it. His one-handed toss into the crease deflected off Florida defenceman Niko Mikkola and slipped past Sergei Bobrovsky.

Eyes on Game 5: Who Has the Edge?

Now tied at two wins apiece, the Stanley Cup Final shifts to Edmonton for Game 5 on Saturday, June 14. The Oilers carry serious momentum, having bounced back not just on the scoreboard, but emotionally and strategically.

Coach Knoblauch's mid-game goalie switch, veteran Corey Perry's vocal leadership during intermission, and Draisaitl's clutch scoring all combined to ignite the team at the perfect moment. Meanwhile, Florida must quickly regroup to avoid losing back-to-back games for the first time in these playoffs.

Both teams have shown brilliance and flaws, but it's clear now: the 2025 Stanley Cup Final is anyone's to win.