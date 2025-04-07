Alex Ovechkin, the legendary captain of the Washington Capitals, has just made hockey history by becoming the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, surpassing Wayne Gretzky's iconic record. On 6 April 2025, in a thrilling match against the New York Islanders, Ovechkin netted his 895th career goal with a powerful shot during a power play, cementing his legacy in front of fans, teammates, and family — and proving that no record is truly unbreakable.

Ovechkin Passes Gretzky in Iconic Fashion

Ovechkin's goal came at 7:26 in the second period and marked the 325th power-play goal of his career. With an assist from teammate Tom Wilson, he celebrated the milestone with a signature slide across the ice, before being mobbed by his team. Gretzky, Commissioner Gary Bettman, and Ovechkin's family joined him for an emotional on-ice ceremony, where he was presented with a painting to commemorate the occasion.

'I'm probably going to need a couple more days, a couple more weeks to realise what it means to be No. 1,' Ovechkin said post-game. 'But I'm proud for myself, my family, my teammates, and all my coaches. It's huge.'

Ovechkin's consistency over two decades, including nine seasons as the league's top scorer, propelled him to this moment. Despite a fractured fibula earlier in the season, he returned stronger than ever, scoring 42 goals in just 61 games.

Who Is Alex Ovechkin's Wife?

Ovechkin is married to Anastasia Shubskaya, a Russian model and film producer, and the daughter of the late actress Vera Glagoleva. Known affectionately as Nastya, she and Ovechkin first met at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. They exchanged numbers, but lost touch until 2015 when Ovechkin began commenting on her Instagram posts.

Their digital reconnection led to real-life meetings, and soon after, a blossoming relationship. In a charming twist, Ovechkin proposed while Nastya was in the shower — bursting in mid-shampoo with a bouquet and a ring in hand. Despite the timing, she said yes.

The couple tied the knot in 2016, first with a private ceremony to register their marriage in Russia, followed by a more lavish celebration the next year at Moscow's Barvikha Concert Hall. Ovechkin even performed a rendition of Boney M's 'Rasputin' at their wedding party. Since then, Nastya has built a strong presence on social media, often sharing glimpses of their family life.

Family Life and Fatherhood

Alex and Anastasia are proud parents to two sons: Sergei, born in 2018 and named in honour of Ovechkin's late brother, and Ilya, born in 2020. Ovechkin often speaks about the joy his family brings him, noting that he always looked forward to the day his children could share in his hockey world.

Sergei has already had his moment in the spotlight, scoring a goal at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game skills competition with help from his dad and Sidney Crosby. Both boys, along with their mother, joined Ovechkin on the ice to celebrate his record-breaking goal, making the moment all the more special.

In his speech, Ovechkin said: 'To my mum, my family, my beautiful wife, my father-in-law, my beautiful kids: Thank you so much, and without you, without your support, I would never stand here. Love you, guys.'

What Is Alex Ovechkin's Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ovechkin's estimated net worth in 2025 stands at an impressive £63 million ($80 million). This wealth comes not only from his lucrative NHL contracts — including a $124 million deal signed in 2008 — but also from endorsements and brand partnerships.

Over the years, the 12-time All-Star and three-time Hart Trophy winner has become one of the NHL's most marketable stars, especially after leading the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup win in 2018.

A Record That May Stand the Test of Time

Wayne Gretzky's record of 894 goals was long believed to be unbreakable. But Ovechkin, known for his physical play, unmatched one-timer, and relentless scoring, proved otherwise. At 39, with another year remaining on his contract, he has the chance to further extend the record.

As Gretzky said during the celebration: 'They say records are made to be broken, but I don't know who's going to get more than that.'

From his meteoric rise as a first-overall draft pick in 2004 to becoming the greatest goal scorer in NHL history, Alex Ovechkin has defined a generation of hockey. But behind the goals and glory is a devoted husband, father, and teammate who never forgot what mattered most — family, loyalty, and the love of the game.