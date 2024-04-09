According to research performed by Metapack, ShipEngine, and Retail Economics, the availability of omnichannel E-commerce experiences has dramatically increased online sales in the UK. This surge in online sales is attributed to the seamless integration of online and offline channels, offering customers greater flexibility and convenience in their shopping experiences.

What are industry leaders saying about omnichannel e-commerce? And what do you need to know about these new sales mediums?

The e-commerce world is ever-changing, and an omnichannel strategy could be the key to innovation and business development for your business.

What Is Omnichannel E-commerce?

Omnichannel e-commerce is rooted in accessibility. When customers shop at online stores and access online resources, we don't know which medium they'll use. For instance, one customer may be strapped for time and use the train journey to shop online on their mobile device. Others may use a tablet or laptop, and others may even use their smart TV.

Omnichannel e-commerce ensures customers can access a seamless transaction experience, no matter their device.

How is e-commerce adapting to offer inclusive service for all browsing mediums? Here are some of the top omnichannel trends emerging in the e-commerce sphere:

Social media: Many consumers now shop on social media via Instagram pages and the TikTok shop. Creating an omnichannel shopping experience allows consumers to browse and shop in your store without visiting your website.

Artificial Intelligence: AI is becoming a pivotal part of omnichannel shopping experiences, gathering analytics to make informed placements during each stage in the customer journey. More analytics and insight lead to better upsells and suggested products throughout the customer's journey. AI can also ensure your marketing is consistent across different social media platforms for a more cohesive brand image.

User interface: Your UI should adapt to mobile screens, tablets, laptops, and TVs alike, feeling just like a traditional browser experience.

Apps: Allowing your customers to download shopping apps gives you more opportunities for customer rewards (such as app download perks) and sends push notifications for abandoned carts. Adapting your e-commerce store for mobile and tablet applications will drive your marketing capabilities.

Tracking: You can track how customers access your store to see how successful your omnichannel experiences are. For instance, if you notice customers prefer browser shopping, this may highlight a need to improve your mobile shopping experience and create incentives (such as free delivery) for those who download the app.

Enhancing in-store experiences: You can allow customers to order items before they visit your store using their mobile device. They'll be able to check item availability with an inventory management system like Katana without wasting a visit to find the item is sold out. This shows that you value the customer's time and allows them to simply collect their order and checkout for a more facile shopping experience.

Security: A top consideration for omnichannel e-commerce experiences is data privacy. Your customers should be able to shop securely with you while using public networks so that you can maintain GDPR compliance and avoid potential liability in the future.

Omnichannel e-commerce enhances the online shopping experience, allowing customers to shop whenever, wherever.

What Are The Experts Saying About Omnichannel E-commerce?

The E-commerce Delivery Benchmark Report 2024 surveyed 8,000 consumers and 400 merchants across eight sectors. The survey revealed that social media and AI are becoming pivotal customer journey elements.

The CEO of Accutane (parent company of Metapack and ShipEngine), Al Ko, offers his insight into the omnichannel shopping experience:

"The £52bn figure reveals a fascinating evolution in consumer behavior, and a major opportunity for brands. We're moving beyond simply 'online' or 'offline' shopping. Today's consumers seamlessly blend physical touchpoints, like stores, with social media discovery. They're even showing openness to innovations like AI for streamlining the most tedious parts of the shopping process, like delivery and returns."

"Retailers who excel at crafting this omnichannel experience – where browsing trends on social media inspire in-store visits and technology streamlines logistics – will be well-positioned for success in 2024. It's not just about convenience, and it's about fostering a dynamic, personalized journey that builds lasting brand loyalty."

AI is revolutionizing the shopping experience. 30% of UK shoppers used AI to streamline their order and delivery updates, while 27% believed that AI could improve the shopping experience.

Richard Lim, CEO of Retail Economics, also commented:

"The retail landscape in 2024 demands a robust omnichannel strategy, more so than ever. With £52bn of online sales hinging on physical touchpoints, it's clear that the customer journey is dynamic and increasingly complex. From product discovery to delivery and returns, shoppers demand convenience and value across all channels, and they won't tolerate friction along the way."

"Successful retailers are those that can provide seamless and consistent experiences that meet customer needs wherever and however they want to shop – whether online, in-store, or a mix of both. A pure-online or single-channel approach will struggle for relevance in today's omnichannel environment."

The current consensus dictates that omnichannel experiences are the key to staying competitive in the bustling modern e-commerce sphere.

Key Findings About Omnichannel E-commerce

What are the top competitors considering when adopting the omnichannel e-commerce strategy? Let's take a look:

Cost management: 42% of customers stated that delivery costs are pivotal to their purchase decisions. 50% are unwilling to pay for premium delivery, and 65% of surveyed consumers revealed that they would avoid brands with high shipping costs.

Out-of-home returns: 30% of consumers still prefer in-store returns, while 25% prefer PUDO (pick-up and drop-off) locations like Amazon lockers.

Free returns policies: 67% of UK consumers expect free returns, but this figure has declined by around 13% in the past few years.

Summary

The e-commerce business is thriving. However, as competition grows, the onus lies on e-commerce sellers to make their online stores more accessible to customers. Omnichannel experiences allow companies to connect with consumers on their terms, offering seamless and intuitive shopping across many platforms. In light of this emerging trend in e-commerce, consider whether omnichannel e-commerce could be the next step forward for your busines