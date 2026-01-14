Pete Lau, the co-founder and OnePlus CEO, is now at the centre of a criminal investigation in Taiwan, after prosecutors issued an arrest warrant over alleged illegal hiring practices.

The move, confirmed this week, places the Chinese smartphone executive in the spotlight as authorities accuse him of recruiting Taiwanese engineers without approval.

The case, which dates back more than a decade, is unfolding in Taiwan amid growing concerns over talent loss and technology leakage.

Investigators say the alleged scheme relied on indirect hiring methods that bypassed strict cross-strait laws.

OnePlus CEO Wanted in Taiwan

According to Taiwan News, the Shilin District Prosecutors' Office in Taipei has issued a formal arrest warrant for Lau, citing suspected violations of Taiwanese law. Prosecutors allege that Lau oversaw recruitment activities that targeted engineers in Taiwan, despite restrictions on Chinese firms operating on the island.

Officials say the warrant reflects a stronger push by Taiwan to enforce employment rules involving mainland China, particularly when senior executives are involved.

Taiwan's Ministry of Justice has declined to comment on the case. It remains unclear whether extradition will be pursued, as Lau is believed to spend most of his time in mainland China.

Pete Lau Accused of Poaching Taiwan's Talent

Prosecutors accuse Pete Lau of illegally recruiting more than 70 Taiwanese engineers since 2014. Investigators say the hiring effort spanned several years and involved engineers from sectors deemed vital to Taiwan's economy.

According to the Shilin District Prosecutors' Office, OnePlus allegedly set up a shell company in Hong Kong before launching a branch in Taiwan in 2015. The unit reportedly operated without government approval and focused on research and development work for OnePlus smartphones.

Officials say the arrangement breached the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area. The law requires Chinese companies to obtain permission before employing Taiwanese citizens, a rule designed to protect sensitive industries such as semiconductors and electronics.

Prosecutors argue that these sectors are closely linked to national security and intellectual property protection, making unauthorised recruitment a serious offence.

Effort To Stop China's Illegal Recruitment

Taiwanese authorities describe the case against Lau as part of a wider campaign to curb illegal recruitment by Chinese tech companies. Prosecutors say the aim is to prevent the outflow of technical expertise and protect intellectual property amid ongoing tensions between Taipei and Beijing.

Enforcement has intensified since President Lai Ching-te took office in 2024. In September 2025, prosecutors issued a similar arrest warrant for Grace Wang, chairwoman of Luxshare Precision Industry, over alleged illegal hiring.

Taiwan has also taken action against other foreign firms, including legal action against Tokyo Electron Ltd. and investigations into suspected trade-secret theft. Last year, investigators raided 34 locations linked to 11 Chinese tech companies, accusing some of disguising their local operations.

Pete Lau Nowhere To Be Found

Pete Lau has not commented publicly on the arrest warrant or the allegations. Requests for comment sent to him have gone unanswered. OnePlus, however, said in a statement that its business operations remain 'normal and unaffected.'

Lau is believed to be based mainly in mainland China, which complicates efforts to detain him. Before the allegations surfaced, his recent social media posts focused on product launches, partnerships and community engagement around OnePlus and Oppo.

Prosecutors have confirmed that Lau is not the only individual facing action. Two Taiwanese nationals linked to the case are also wanted, as authorities continue their investigation into what they describe as an organised recruitment network.