Paysafe Group commands a formidable suite of player payment options in iGaming, making it a major force in the online casino market. We talked with Severi Haverinen, Marketing Manager at Bojoko, to unpack how this consolidation shapes the payments landscape, and where challenger rails like open banking and mobile solutions fit in.

The iGaming payments landscape has undergone a dramatic evolution, shifting from an early reliance on cards to digital wallets, prepaid vouchers, and now real-time banking solutions. A recent strategic trifecta, Paysafe Group's consolidation of Neteller, Skrill, and PaysafeCard, has reshaped the market's architecture. Haverinen explains how this convergence positions Paysafe as an unrivalled one-stop solution for operators and players alike.

Haverinen highlights the early days: 'Credit and debit cards were once the default for deposits. As regulations tightened, particularly with regard to gambling with credit, and privacy concerns increased, digital wallets like Neteller and Skrill gained popularity. PaysafeCard later entered the mix, giving players a prepaid voucher option, a way of playing just like with cash. They've remained popular methods for players all over the UK and Europe. Today, just over 60% of the casinos we've reviewed accept Skrill, which we showcase on Bojoko's list of Skrill casinos.'

Originally big rivals, Paysafe Group now owns both Neteller and Skrill. 'This consolidation gives them unmatched versatility,' says Haverinen. 'Operators can integrate once to offer e-wallets, vouchers, and cross-platform transfers. Players benefit from choice under a single trusted name. It's both operationally efficient for operators and reassuring for users.'

According to Haverinen, the combined brands streamline risk management and regulatory compliance for casinos. And for players, they offer a range of familiar, flexible, and secure options, whether via digital accounts or store-bought voucher codes.

While Paysafe Group's products are a mainstay, open banking and mobile wallets are pushing into the forefront. 'Solutions like Trustly enable real-time bank transfers, while mobile-first systems offer frictionless deposits. These rails are especially appealing to younger, mobile-focused players,' he observes.

Haverinen notes, 'Paysafe still leads on privacy, funding control, and brand heritage, but open banking beats it on real-time payouts and seamless mobile UX. The future will likely favour hybrid cashiers that combine traditional wallets and modern fintech rails.'