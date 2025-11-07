An anonymous Rockstar Games employee has come forward with allegations that the studio's recent layoffs were not related to leaks, as officially stated, but were instead a calculated move to suppress union activity. The post, published on GTAForums and reportedly verified by a moderator, challenges the company's narrative and has reignited debate over labour rights in the gaming industry.

Layoffs and Official Denial

Rockstar Games, known for blockbuster franchises like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, recently terminated between 30 and 40 employees. The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain accused the studio of union-busting, to which Rockstar responded with a statement through a spokesperson, claiming the dismissals were due to leaked information shared on a public forum.

The anonymous employee disputes this, stating that the affected staff were caught off guard by HR. According to the post, employees were summoned 'for a quick chat' and handed termination letters citing misconduct related to Discord discussions. No evidence was reportedly provided, and those present were escorted out within minutes. Remote workers received brief phone calls and were told to expect the same letter.

Allegations of Union Suppression

The whistleblower claims that the Discord channel in question was used exclusively for internal discussions about working conditions and union organising—not for leaking game content. All terminated employees were allegedly union members, including long-tenured leads, designers, programmers, and producers with clean records.

The timing of the layoffs, the employee argues, was deliberate. The union group had just reached the threshold required to begin formal negotiations for improved pay and working conditions. The sudden terminations, they say, were intended to derail that process and intimidate remaining staff.

Some of those dismissed were reportedly on sick leave, recovering from surgery, or on family leave, making the financial impact especially severe.

Rockstar Games developer speaks out this was confirmed to be a real developer via GTAFormus staff. Rockstar commited union busting they fired people that had more then 18 years of experience who are hard to replace

People who were fired were at important roles affecting deadlines pic.twitter.com/FrqeUg1gdx — Besk (@BeskInfinity) November 6, 2025

Community Response and Call to Action

The post concludes with a warning: if Rockstar faces no consequences, similar actions could occur again. The employee urges fans to support the dismissed workers by donating through the Action Network, a platform commonly used for labour solidarity efforts.

The allegations have sparked renewed scrutiny of Rockstar's internal practices and broader concerns about unionisation in the gaming industry. While the studio has not responded to the specific claims made in the forum post, the controversy continues to unfold.

Context: GTA VI Delay Adds Pressure

The timing of the layoffs coincides with Rockstar's announcement of a second delay for Grand Theft Auto VI, now scheduled for release on 19 November 2026. The delay has added fuel to speculation about internal instability and its potential impact on development.

As fans await further updates, the anonymous employee's claims have cast a shadow over one of the industry's most prominent studios, raising questions about transparency, accountability, and the future of organised labour in the gaming industry.