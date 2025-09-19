With living costs rising across the UK and US, households are looking for ways to supplement their income without extra stress. Passive income apps in 2025 offer simple ways to earn money while completing everyday tasks such as shopping, walking, or investing. These apps turn ordinary routines into opportunities to grow your finances effortlessly.

1.Honeygain – Earn from Your Internet Connection

Honeygain lets users earn money by sharing unused internet bandwidth. Depending on your connection and activity, typical monthly earnings range from £15–£50 ($18–$60). The app works in the background, making it an effortless way to earn passive income without changing daily routines.

2.Acorns – Invest Spare Change Automatically

Acorns rounds up purchases to the nearest pound or dollar and invests the difference into diversified portfolios. Users can expect growth of 5–7% annually, per Acorns, making small amounts of spare change a practical way to grow savings steadily over time. The automated nature of the app removes the need to actively manage investments.

3.Sweatcoin – Make Steps Pay

Sweatcoin converts daily steps into digital currency redeemable for gift cards, discounts, or cryptocurrency. Users averaging 5,000–10,000 steps per day can earn £1–£2 ($1.20–$2.40) weekly. This app turns fitness activity into a measurable income stream while encouraging healthier habits.

4.Stash – Micro-Investing for Beginners

Stash allows US users to invest in fractional shares with as little as $5 (£6). Cashback from its debit card is automatically invested, allowing small, consistent contributions to grow portfolios over time. Reports suggest weekly investments of $20 (£14) could reach $1,100 (£815) within a year, making investing accessible and low-risk.

5.Rakuten – Cashback on Everyday Purchases

Rakuten rewards UK and US users with cashback for online shopping. Average rates range from 1–10%, with users reportedly earning £150 ($180) annually in 2024, per Rakuten. The app provides a simple way to earn on purchases that are already planned, effectively reducing overall costs.

6.Coinbase Earn – Learn and Earn Cryptocurrency

Coinbase offers cryptocurrency rewards for completing educational modules. Even small amounts of £5–£10 ($6–$12) can grow over time. With adoption of crypto increasing 15% year-on-year, this app provides both a learning opportunity and a passive income stream in the growing digital asset market.

7.Ibotta – Cashback on Grocery Shopping

Ibotta allows US users to earn cashback by submitting receipts or linking loyalty cards. Weekly earnings range from £5–£20 ($6–$24). With UK grocery inflation at 6%, according to the Office for National Statistics, cashback apps like Ibotta help households reduce daily expenses while generating additional income.

8.Music Gateway – Monetise Your Creativity

Music Gateway allows musicians to earn royalties when their tracks are used in TV, film, or online content. Monthly earnings average £50 ($60) per track, depending on usage. This app turns creative efforts into a sustainable income stream, supporting both professional and hobbyist musicians.

9.Airbnb – Earn from Spare Rooms

Airbnb offers a 2025 co-hosting programme, enabling property owners to share hosting responsibilities while earning rental income. UK hosts can earn £400–£700 ($480–$840) per month from occasional rentals, per Airbnb data. It is an accessible option for homeowners looking to monetise unused space.

How to Build Passive Income in 2025

Start with apps that suit your lifestyle and gradually layer multiple streams. Even modest earnings can make a meaningful impact on household budgets. The evolving digital landscape in 2025 provides more opportunities than ever to generate income effortlessly, allowing money to work harder for you without adding stress to your routine.