'Cycling is not just a sport; it's a passion that can ignite a spark of greatness in individuals, empowering them to achieve their full potential,' says Igor Makarov, an international businessman, philanthropist, and former professional cyclist, who has been using his love for cycling to uplift a new generation of cyclists.

A lot has changed since the first bicycle was invented. Today, about half a billion bikes are in use worldwide, with the Netherlands having the highest number of people with bicycles. With the rise of the world population, industry development, new technologies, and a hectic lifestyle that made stress and ecological issues part of everyday life, cycling became more than just a means of transportation. It has also become a way to participate in environmental efforts, relieve stress, and ease mental exhaustion.

However, for Igor Makarov, cycling is a significant way to achieve great things and get to different destinations in life. With this belief, he uses his colorful history with cycling to empower other cyclists who might be on the same road as he was before.

'The world of cycling has given me so much – both as an athlete and a businessman. I believe I must give back and empower the next generation of cyclists to reach their full potential,' shares Igor.

Pedaling Through the Harsh Reality

Success often hinges on talent, determination, and the right connections in cycling. These factors have undeniably been significant in shaping Igor's journey in the sport.

Starting his cycling career at a sports school in Turkmenistan, Igor achieved a remarkable feat by earning a place on the National Team for the World Championships at 16 years old. However, this opportunity opened his eyes to the harsh reality behind the scenes, a system favoring athletes from prestigious cycling schools and with deep connections.'As a young cyclist from Turkmenistan, I didn't have the advantage of such affiliations. I had to work tirelessly to prove my skills, often facing setbacks even when demonstrating exceptional talent,' Igor shares.

Igor persevered despite these realities. However, a series of unjust turns took his cycling career in a different direction. After experiencing discriminating treatment, transferring coaches, falling sick, and, most importantly, being discouraged and disappointed by his coach, Igor's journey with bicycles suddenly came to an end. Igor shares, 'What my coach said at that moment was I fell sick and did not do well, saying I must stop because I have no potential, left a lasting impact. This led me to end my cycling career.'

Igor turned to business to cope. Transitioning from the world of sports to business, Igor proved his mettle once again. After concluding his athletic career in 1986, he channeled his passion into building a small consumer goods manufacturing company and later on to a business called ITERA, an international company based in Cyprus and the U.S., which was involved in the natural gas business from 1992 until its sale in 2013.

The Turning Point that Sparked Change

Despite his past experiences and knowing the sport's true nature behind the scenes, Igor gave it another chance when representatives of some European national cycling federations inquired about sponsorship opportunities from his company, ITERA. This got him thinking about the potential athletes who may be experiencing similar adversities, which compelled him to rise to the occasion.

Though there were many highly skilled amateur cyclists at the time, it was clear that introducing a professional cycling team could be a good way to develop world cycling in general.

Igor, with his love for cycling, believes in these young talents. His desire to keep his cycling legacy alive pushed him to build his Swiss cycling team, Katusha, in 2008, a professional group of cyclists from Spain, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Great Britain, Portugal, Norway, Estonia, Slovenia, Russia, Australia, and other countries.

Moreover, Igor went further in his world cycling development support. For many years, his companies supported European cycling through the Solidarity Programme of the Union Européenne de Cyclisme (UEC), contributing to different programmes and needs of national federations across Europe, including Ukraine.

Raising New Cyclists through Katusha

Katusha competed as a UCI ProTeam / WorldTour team from 2009 to 2019 and won numerous global races and achieved stage wins in different competitions, including the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, Vuelta a España, etc. According to Igor, Katusha's success could be attributed to its excellent riders globally, like Joaquim Rodriguez, Alexander Kristoff, Daniel Moreno, and many others.

Igor saw Katusha not as a business venture but as a means to elevate the sport he loved to new heights. For over a decade, he dedicated millions of dollars annually to support Katusha, firmly believing every cent contributed to the noble cause of expanding cycling's popularity and appeal.

Under Igor's generous sponsorship, Katusha became a platform that transcended competitive cycling and embraced a broader mission: inspiring enthusiasts and everyday individuals to realise the joy of riding bikes. He understood that the impact of this initiative extended far beyond professional racing, envisioning a world where cycling became a way of life for people of all ages and backgrounds.

Through Katusha's outreach programs, cycling events, and community engagement activities, countless individuals were introduced to the beauty of two wheels. Stats and figures spoke a lot about its impact, but beyond it, it's also all about the smiles of new cyclists and the camaraderie that emerged from shared experiences on the road.

Following the sale of Katusha, Igor Makarov supports the development of cycling in Cyprus, where he resides. He participates in and sponsors local cycling events, such as the recently held INEX Club Charity Ride in May 2024 and ARETI Gran Prix Cyprus in November 2024.

Igor shares, 'The true measure of success was not in trophies or accolades, but in the faces of children riding their bikes with joy and the sense of accomplishment, overcoming the belief that cycling was beyond their reach.'

From a boy born in Turkmenistan who could not afford a bicycle to a successful philanthropist businessman now providing a means for other cyclists to continue achieving their dreams, Igor has come a long way and has no plans to stop. It has been his mission to assist not just cyclists but also other sectors and make a positive impact on society.

However, in addition to supporting aspiring cyclists, Igor Makarov is also dedicated to improving the lives of children worldwide and adults with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities. His initiatives have touched the lives of countless individuals, spreading joy, hope, and resources where they are needed most.

'Looking back on my life and my cycling career, I feel I have gone full circle. I am so grateful for this sport and all it has done for me. Now it's time to give back and touch the lives of many cyclists so they too can inspire others, and together, we can create a ripple effect in the cycling industry,' Igor concludes.

Bicycles and the cycling industry will never stop being reinvented, improved, and refined to meet the needs they are valued for. Igor is excited to be in the front-row seat of this ongoing evolution and hopes to continue doing his part to introduce more people all over the world to the joys of cycling.