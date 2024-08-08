With the procurement and supply chain scene facing significant and drastic changes in recent months thanks to the latest technological advancements, BizClick is bringing the "Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE 2024" to London on Sept. 24-25 at the Business Design Centre.

This event will gather industry professionals from around the globe to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and innovations faced by stakeholders of the procurement and supply chain market.

Why Should Procurement and Supply Chain Care?

It should be highlighted that discussions about procurement and supply chain management are crucial for this year and beyond due to the ongoing complexities and challenges amplified by global events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions, and climate change.

These factors have disrupted traditional supply chains, leading to shortages, delays, and increased costs. Effective procurement and supply chain management are essential for ensuring business continuity, optimizing operational efficiencies, and maintaining competitive advantages.

For Procurement & Supply Chain 2024 LIVE London, delegates from across the globe will participate in exclusive workshops with industry experts, experience two eventful days, and discover strategies for efficient, sustainable, resilient, innovative, inclusive, and diverse procurement and supply chain practices.

It should also be noted that integrating advanced technologies like AI, blockchain, and IoT in supply chain processes has offered opportunities for greater transparency, efficiency, and resilience in the industry. Additionally, the growing emphasis on sustainability and ethical sourcing necessitates reevaluating procurement strategies to meet regulatory requirements and consumer expectations.

What Can We Expect From This Industry Event

At the Procurement & Supply Chain 2024 Live London, delegates can expect actionable insights and discussion from some of the top industry leaders from brands such as Nestle, Vodafone, Maersk, Mastercard, Carrefour, Tripadvisor, DB Schenker, Danish Crown, GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, among others.

Moreover, industry leaders representing the technology and consulting sectors, such as EY, PwC, SAP, Coupa, Vestas, MCI, Klearnow.AI, Focal Point, AllPoints Fibre, UniPart, Dormakaba, Hikma, Versuni, GEP, and others, will be present.

The event is a chance to connect with C-suite executives and industry peers, exploring key themes including:

Procurement Technology

Supplier Diversity

Strategic Sourcing

Procurement Strategy

Supply Chain Sustainability

Supply Chain Risk & Resilience

Digital Supply Chain

Supply Chain Transformation

Women in Procurement & Supply Chain

Some of the topics that will be a point for discussion include industry leaders imparting knowledge on how to build supplier relationships, maximize supply chain efficiency, and use technology to propel business success; how organizations can improve supplier relationships, find cost-saving options, and streamline procurement procedures to give yourself a competitive advantage in the marketplace; as well as how artificial intelligence (AI) could revolutionize supply chain and procurement processes and learn about real-world case studies on how to overcome obstacles and use AI to make better decisions.

