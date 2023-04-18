As we enter the home stretch for the 2022/23 season, Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has found himself facing the possibility of serving a ban of up to twelve games for punching Villarreal player Alex Baena.

The incident allegedly occurred right after Real Madrid hosted Villarreal in a La Liga encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on April 8. Villarreal won the match 3-2, and it became immediately clear that tensions between the two players spilled over outside the pitch.

According to various reports, Valverde confronted Baena at the parking lot where team buses were waiting for the players to board. The Uruguay international allegedly punched the Spain under-21 international, leaving him with a bruised and swollen cheek.

According to The Athletic, an investigation will be opened on Wednesday by the Spanish FA's competition committee, which is an independent disciplinary body. If Valverde is found guilty, it could be a big blow for Carlo Ancelotti's side as they prepare for a number of upcoming crucial matches.

Acts of aggression could result in a ban ranging anywhere from four to twelve games.

However, Real Madrid could argue that no sporting punishment could be handed upon the player since the alleged incident took place outside the playing field. The competition committee therefore, may not even have jurisdiction over the incident.

It must be noted that Villarreal did not file a complaint, but Baena personally reported the matter to the police.

What led to the incident?

Unverified reports have claimed that Valverde was incensed after Baena was trash talking him on the pitch. The Villarreal player allegedly made comments about Valverde's unborn child, months after news broke that his partner, Mina Bonino, had a miscarriage scare back in February.

Baena has strongly denied that he said anything of that sort, and took to Instagram to share a statement about the incident. "Very happy with the impressive victory of the team in a stage like the Santiago Bernabeu but at the same time very sad for the aggression I suffered after the match and surprised by what is being said about me. It is totally untrue that I said that."

Meanwhile, Villarreal also stood behind their player. A statement shared by the club read: "Villarreal CF footballer Alex Baena was assaulted last night on his way to the team bus after the match against Real Madrid CF at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. In view of this situation, the player has decided to file a complaint against the aggressor with the National Police." They did not name Valverde specifically, although various media outlets have already pointed at the 24-year-old Uruguay international.

"Once again, Villarreal CF rejects any act of violence and firmly believes in the player's version of events and will support him throughout this process," continued the statement, which has now been removed from the club's website.

Real Madrid and Valverde have so far remained mum about the situation, but it is clear that Ancelotti's confidence in the player's abilities remain intact. He started in back-to-back victories against Chelsea FC in the Champions League and Cadiz in La Liga in the past week. He is again expected to play a key role in the second leg of the quarter-final tie against Chelsea in London on Tuesday.

The case is not expected to be resolved immediately, meaning Valverde will likely be able to play in the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna on May 6. Nevertheless, there are worries that he may be forced to sit out some crucial matches. Barcelona have a commanding lead in La Liga, and it remains to be seen if Los Blancos will mount a late push to try to catch their rivals.