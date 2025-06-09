Uriah Rennie, widely remembered as the Premier League's first Black referee, passed away on 8 June 2025 at the age of 65. His partner, Jayne, said Rennie would be sadly missed, while the family issued a statement, 'Our family have appreciated all the support from the nursing teams from Northern General and Weston Park Hospitals, plus close family and friends during the past few weeks at such a difficult time'.

In late 2024, while on holiday in Turkey, Rennie experienced severe back pain and was diagnosed with a rare, inoperable neurological condition that left him paralysed from the waist down. According to Spencer Morgan of the Daily Mail, this condition led to months of hospitalisation and rehabilitation. He slowly began regaining mobility, learning to stand with assistance and engage in physiotherapy. Despite his physical challenges, Rennie remained active in his roles and continued to inspire those around him.

Tributes have poured in from across the football world, but few have acknowledged a lesser-known chapter of his life: his decades-long service in British justice. Rennie was not just a trailblazer in football but also a quiet force for fairness and equity in the courtroom and the classroom.

A Referee and a Magistrate

While Rennie made history on the pitch, he simultaneously served as a magistrate in Sheffield from 1996. He held the position for nearly 30 years, presiding over cases that dealt with everyday justice, from minor offences to community-based sentencing. His legal duties demanded not only a sharp mind but a deep sense of public service.

His ability to balance the intensity of Premier League matches with the quiet authority of a courtroom made Rennie a unique figure in British public life. In both arenas, he commanded respect, demonstrating the same fairness and calm under pressure that defined his refereeing.

Championing Diversity in Football and Beyond

Beyond officiating, Rennie played an active role in improving representation within the sport. In 2023, he was appointed to the FA Referees' Committee, where he worked to improve pathways for officials from underrepresented backgrounds.

His commitment to inclusion extended far beyond football. Rennie was involved in numerous initiatives around racial equity, social justice and community outreach. His lived experience as a Black man in elite football and British law gave him a unique platform to advocate for change. He used it quietly and effectively for the benefit of others.

Leadership in Higher Education

In 2024, Rennie's impact was further recognised when he was named Chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University. Officially installed in May 2025, just weeks before his death, he took on the role with a vision rooted in accessibility and equality. He held an MBA and a law degree and had previously received an honorary doctorate from the university.

In his opening address, Rennie spoke of creating opportunities for all communities, particularly those historically excluded from higher education. His chancellorship symbolised a new phase of his public service, one focused on lifting others through knowledge and leadership.

A Legacy That Transcends Sport

Uriah Rennie's legacy is far greater than his Premier League milestone. He served justice not only by enforcing rules on the pitch but by upholding the law in British courts and championing education for the next generation.

He judged more than games. He judged fairly, served honourably and led quietly, leaving behind a legacy of justice, equity and integrity that deserves to be remembered.