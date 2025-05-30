US Congress members like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene have amassed a fortune through their stock market trades over the years. The investments continue despite public outcry against Congressional trading amid mounting speculations of insider trading activity.

Nancy Pelosi's portfolio has gained over 700% in the past decade. Meanwhile, Greene's stock investments at the height of the recent tariff-induced market crash translated to considerable profits in a short span.

Greene, serving Georgia's 14th congressional district, is a businesswoman with an estimated net worth of £16.52 million ($22.27 million), according to Quiver Quantitative. Her diverse investment portfolio spans industries, including technology, financials, logistics, utility, and consumer discretionary sectors.

According to the alternative data platform, Greene made many more stock investments in early May, focusing on technology, banking, and utility stocks. Several of these investments have already returned double-digit gains.

Greene Invests in Leading AI Companies

Greene purchased Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock on 5th May, bumping her stake in Elon Musk's company with a trade valued between £741 ($1,000) and £11,128 ($15,000). Tesla shares continued to rise following her trade, and the investment is up an estimated 27.89% since then.

Despite disappointing Q1 results, the upward stock price trend since early May was further bolstered by growing positive sentiment on Elon Musk's public decision to quit his role in the US Department of Government Efficiency and focus on his business empire. The Tesla stock rally can also be attributed to the company's upcoming launch of its robotaxi fleet in Austin, Texas, on 12th June.

Greene also bought shares of AI giant Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) worth between $1,000 and $15,000 on the same day as the Tesla investment. Nvidia stock is up 22.29% since Greene's trade and could sustain its rally following the recent earnings results.

Nvidia's Q1 revenue jumped 69% to £32.64 billion ($44 billion) on strong AI data centre demand and gaming segment growth. The company is bullish on growth prospects despite a £3.33 billion ($4.5 billion) charge in Q1 due to export restrictions to China.

Buying Into Dell and Impinj Stocks

Greene also purchased shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) in a 5th May trade valued between $1,000 and $15,000. The investment has gained 20.42% since then, as the stock rally was further boosted by the tech giant posting Q1 revenue of £17.34 billion ($23.38 billion) to beat consensus estimates. While earnings per share were marginally short of analysts' forecasts, the company set Q2 revenue guidance up to £21.88 billion ($29.5 billion).

Greene's investment in Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) stock in early May also gained by 17.37%. The trade was valued at between $1,000 and $15,000. Despite the US manufacturer of radio-frequency identification devices (RFID) and software posting mixed Q1 results, the company guided for higher Q2 revenue and EPS of £71.22 million ($96 million) and £0.20 ($0.27).

The Impinj stock rally in the past month was further boosted by milestones like 5 billion shipments of its M800 series tag chip, representing almost 10% of the RAIN RFID industry's total 2024 shipments. These developments come amid strong growth forecasts for the data centres RFID market.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.