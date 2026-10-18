A retiree aged 61 with enough savings to cover living costs could consider converting $80,000 from a pretax 401(k) into a Roth individual retirement account (IRA) during a low-income year. The taxable portion is generally included in income for that tax year, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

A 24/7 Wall St report published on 17 October 2026 outlines the strategy: pay tax on some retirement savings when income may be lower, rather than when Social Security, pension income or required minimum distributions (RMDs) may add to taxable income. The result depends on the retiree's current and future tax position.

Use the Low-Income Window

The years between a final pay cheque and the start of Social Security or pension payments can offer an opportunity to manage taxable income. But this is not automatically a retiree's lowest-income period: severance pay, consulting work, interest, dividends and capital gains can affect the calculation.

A Roth conversion generally makes the taxable portion of the transferred pretax funds taxable in the year of conversion. Future Roth IRA withdrawals can be tax-free if they meet the rules for qualified distributions. The $80,000 (£60,166.21) figure is an example, not a recommended amount for every saver.

Social Security can narrow the available tax room. A conversion may increase the income used to determine how much of a person's benefits is taxable, although it does not mean all benefits will automatically be taxed. The Social Security Administration announced a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment for 2027, taking the estimated average monthly retirement benefit for retired workers to $2,170 (£1,632.01).

When the Strategy Can Backfire

The right conversion amount depends on the full tax return. A retiree may convert less than $80,000—or nothing—if the move pushes income into a higher tax bracket or creates costs that outweigh potential future savings.

Health insurance matters for people who buy coverage through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace before becoming eligible for Medicare. Premium tax credits depend on household income and other eligibility rules, so a conversion can reduce assistance for some households. The enhanced Marketplace savings introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic expired at the end of 2025, although the underlying premium tax credit programme remains subject to current eligibility rules.

A conversion may also affect income-related Medicare premiums in later years for people subject to those rules. Retirees should assess taxes, insurance assistance and potential Medicare costs before converting.

Transfer Directly, Check the Rules

Check the 401(k) plan's distribution rules first. Plans may limit partial withdrawals, so confirm that the transaction is permitted and the Roth IRA can accept the funds.

A direct rollover from the plan to the Roth IRA avoids mandatory 20% federal withholding that generally applies when an eligible plan distribution is paid to the account holder. It does not eliminate tax on the conversion itself.

With an indirect rollover, the plan generally withholds 20% of an eligible distribution paid to the account holder. To roll over the full amount within 60 days, the retiree must replace the withheld money from other funds. Any amount not rolled over may be taxable.

Paying conversion tax from savings outside the retirement account can leave the full converted amount invested, but only if doing so does not compromise emergency funds or other needs.

Run the Numbers Before Year-End

A tax professional can compare a draft return with and without the proposed conversion. The estimate should include other income, deductions, state taxes and possible effects on health coverage or Medicare costs.

Qualified Roth IRA distributions generally require the five-taxable-year period to have passed and the account holder to meet a qualifying condition, such as being at least 59½. A separate five-year rule can apply to taxable converted amounts withdrawn early, potentially triggering an additional tax. Anyone who may need access to the money should check both rules.

A partial conversion may help someone with sufficient outside savings and a genuinely low-income year, but it is not automatically advantageous. The amount should follow the individual's tax calculation and wider financial circumstances—not the headline figure.