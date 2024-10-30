Renowned entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec recently shared his insights on the quickest path to accumulating a million dollars, and surprisingly, it doesn't involve launching a business. At 62, the Croatian-Canadian business mogul has built a reputation on his financial acumen, and now he's encouraging others to rethink conventional advice on wealth building.

"The fastest way to make a million dollars is actually, I think, not to start a business," Herjavec explained in a new TikTok video. Instead, he recommends a different route: investing in oneself and developing a unique expertise. Herjavec asserts that becoming a specialist in a high-demand field can unlock numerous opportunities and fast-track financial success.

Investing in Expertise: The Key to Financial Success

"If you're starting out and you don't know anything," Herjavec advises, "become an expert at something." With industries like AI and social media advancing at breakneck speed, he emphasises that now is the time to specialise. The World Economic Forum's 2023 Future of Jobs Report supports this viewpoint, predicting that over 75% of companies will incorporate AI into their operations within the next five years.

Echoing this sentiment, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has also highlighted AI's potential, unveiling a three-step strategy to earn six figures by leveraging AI creatively, according to IB Times.

Herjavec's advice reflects a modern take on building wealth by focusing on deep, specialised knowledge rather than a broad, surface-level understanding. "The world does not reward general knowledge. It rewards specific knowledge," he asserts. General knowledge, he jokes, may be useful for game shows, adding, "You only win when you go on Jeopardy! with general knowledge."

Free Resources to Build AI Expertise

To follow Herjavec's guidance, accessing quality education can be a strategic starting point. With the rapid advancement of AI and machine learning, numerous institutions offer high-quality, free educational resources to help individuals develop marketable skills in these areas. According to Fortune, these resources are widely accessible, providing a foundation for anyone interested in fields like AI.

Several universities and tech companies now offer flexible online courses that allow learners to gain essential AI skills from anywhere, without the financial burden of formal education. Here are seven recommended courses that are free to the public:

1. Amazon's AWS Skill Builder

Amazon's AWS platform provides over 100 free and low-cost AI courses via its AWS Skill Builder. These courses cover essential AI concepts, machine learning, and generative AI. Notably, Amazon aims to train two million people in AI skills by 2025, with the Machine Learning Plan offering nearly seven hours of free content, including hands-on experience with Amazon SageMaker, a popular machine-learning tool.

2. Google's AI for Everyone Course

Google's AI for Everyone, available on edX, provides a beginner-friendly introduction to AI and machine learning over a four-week self-paced programme. Taught by Laurence Moroney from Google Research, the course combines theory with real-world AI applications, making it ideal for newcomers to the field.

3. Harvard's Introduction to Artificial Intelligence with Python

Harvard University offers an Introduction to AI with Python, a comprehensive course designed for those with some programming background. This course dives into AI algorithms, game engines, and handwriting recognition, blending in-depth theory with practical applications. Led by Professor David J. Malan, the seven-week course requires a significant time commitment but provides valuable expertise in Python programming and AI.

4. IBM's AI Foundations for Everyone Specialisation

IBM offers a three-course specialisation on Coursera called AI Foundations for Everyone, which includes an introduction to AI, guidance on using IBM Watson, and a hands-on chatbot building course. It's a flexible, three-month programme that covers essential AI concepts, applications, and ethical issues. Participants receive a certificate upon completion, providing a credential to showcase their new skills.

5. Intel's AI Training Programmes

Intel aims to train over 30 million people in AI skills by 2030. Their free online courses cover topics like deep learning for robotics, natural language processing, and generative AI. Additionally, Intel's educational resources feature on-demand webinars and modules on advanced topics, making it a robust choice for learners seeking a deeper dive into AI.

6. University of California—Davis: Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and Ethics

Offered through Coursera, UC Davis' course on Big Data, AI, and Ethics is a self-paced, four-week programme that covers AI history, big data, and ethical considerations. Taught by Professor Martin Hilbert, the course integrates case studies to illustrate AI concepts, with over 31,000 students having already completed it. A shareable certificate on LinkedIn is available upon completion.

7. University of Pennsylvania's AI for Business Specialisation

The University of Pennsylvania's AI for Business on Coursera includes four courses focused on AI's practical applications in marketing, finance, and people management. Aimed at non-technical professionals, this beginner-friendly programme takes four months to complete and offers hands-on projects that solidify AI knowledge in a business context. The courses are taught by faculty from the prestigious Wharton School.

Looking Forward: The Future of Financial Success

Herjavec's recommendation reflects a shift in perspective on wealth-building in a technology-driven world. As AI and other innovative fields evolve, opportunities to monetise specialised skills continue to grow. For those looking to make their first million, Herjavec's advice to "invest in yourself" by acquiring expertise may be one of the fastest and most accessible routes to achieving financial freedom.

By leveraging free resources from institutions like Google, Harvard, and IBM, individuals can equip themselves with in-demand skills and unlock pathways to lucrative careers without the need to launch a business. As Herjavec's experience shows, building wealth in today's world doesn't always mean starting a company; sometimes, the most valuable asset is the knowledge and expertise you invest in yourself.