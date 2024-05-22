In today's world, where financial struggles are all too common, the story of Bernadette Joy stands out as a beacon of hope and inspiration. A self-made millionaire and millennial money coach, Joy has overcome significant debt and now empowers others to achieve financial freedom through her business, Crush Your Money Goals.

Born to immigrant parents, Joy learned the value of money at a young age. Witnessing her parents' efforts to build a successful life in the United States instilled in her a strong work ethic and a determination to succeed. However, despite her best efforts, Joy faced a daunting $300,000 debt eight years ago.

Determined to turn her financial situation around, Joy and her husband embarked on a journey to financial independence. They paid off their entire debt in three years through disciplined saving, strategic budgeting, and a commitment to frugality. This remarkable achievement catalyzed Joy's transformation from financial struggle to success.

Drawing from her own experiences, Joy now shares her expertise and insights with others through Crush Your Money Goals. As the founder of this thriving business, she offers personalized coaching and practical advice to individuals seeking to overcome debt and achieve their financial goals.

One of the practical principles that Joy advocates is the importance of prioritizing cost-effective purchases. By making simple changes like opting for cheaper cuts of meat, shopping at discount stores, and practising mindful spending, she demonstrates how these small adjustments can lead to substantial savings over time. This practical approach to managing finances can empower individuals to take control of their financial situation and work towards their goals.

Joy also emphasizes maximizing complimentary items, such as hotel toiletries and takeaway containers. By repurposing these freebies for everyday use, she saves money and reduces waste and environmental impact.

Another aspect of Joy's frugal lifestyle is her diligence in using every last drop of skincare and beauty products, a practice she developed through her own struggles with eczema. This not only helps her avoid waste but also ensures that she gets the full value out of her purchases.

When dining out, Joy advises checking menu prices before ordering and starting at the end of the menu, where lower-priced options are often listed. This approach allows her to enjoy restaurant meals without overspending, demonstrating that indulging in occasional treats without breaking the bank is possible.

Today, Crush Your Money Goals has become a trusted resource for individuals seeking financial guidance and support. Through personalized coaching sessions, online courses, and valuable resources, Joy helps her clients navigate their financial challenges and build a solid foundation for long-term success.