Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) have moved beyond corporate buzzwords. They're essential for companies that want to build innovative, inclusive, and socially responsible workplaces. Many organisations are making DEI a central part of their plans as we approach 2025. Let's take a closer look at the companies genuinely committed to DEI.

Microsoft

Microsoft's leadership is actively defending its DEI initiatives and showcasing its employee programs aimed at increasing diversity and inclusion. Their Global Diversity and Inclusion report demonstrates their ongoing commitment to improving representation for women and underrepresented minorities at all levels.

Furthermore, under Satya Nadella's leadership, Microsoft has launched innovative programs, including the Disability Answer Desk and employee resource groups, to support and empower diverse communities within the company.

'By actively seeking diversity and embracing inclusion, we ensure our workforce represents the planet we serve and that the products we build always meet our customers' needs,' Nadella wrote in the company's October 2024 D&I report.

'The world is counting on Microsoft to apply all we know about diversity and inclusion to realise an AI-enabled future that includes everyone. The work is not done, and we remain committed to push ahead for progress together,' Lindsay-Rae McIntyre, Microsoft's chief diversity officer, wrote on LinkedIn last year.

Costco

Like Microsoft, Costco is gaining national recognition for its unwavering commitment to workforce diversity. According to a Business Insider report, this was evident on Thursday when Costco shareholders overwhelmingly rejected an anti-DEI proposal by a 98% margin.

At the company's annual shareholders meeting on 23rd January, Chairman Hamilton James forcefully defended Costco's commitment to workplace inclusion. This came after a conservative think tank submitted a proposal that directly challenged the company's efforts to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace.

Costco is standing by its DEI policy.



Target and Walmart ending DEI policies.



Do you support Costco decision?



Yes 👍

No 👎

'Having a heterogeneous employee base that enhances members' identification with us is important,' James said. He also noted that workforce diversity is vital in helping the company discover 'new and unusual items' for its increasingly diverse customer base.

'Our commitment to inclusion, however, does not and has never included quotas or systematic preferences, nor does it mean compromising merit,' James said. 'The demands of our business and our steadfast commitment to serve our members mean that we cannot afford to do anything but hire and promote the most qualified individuals,' he added.

Amazon

Amazon has recently revised the language used to describe its DEI initiatives. 'As part of this evolution, we've been winding down outdated programs and materials, and we're aiming to complete that by the end of 2024,' Candi Castleberry, Amazon's VP of inclusive experiences and technology, wrote in the December note to staff, which Bloomberg reported.

Castleberry stressed that serving a global customer base requires Amazon to have 'millions of employees and partners that reflect our customers and communities. We strive to be representative of those customers and build a culture that's inclusive for everyone.'

Meta and Amazon became the latest to join the growing list of companies rolling back SOME of their DEI efforts.



Executive Director @WillHild joined @NEWSMAX to discuss. pic.twitter.com/o9C8e7AAcl — Consumers' Research (@ConsumersFirst) January 13, 2025

While Amazon doesn't have a dedicated diversity and inclusion webpage, it does have an Inclusive Experiences and Technology site that focuses on resources for employee development. Additionally, the company addresses DEI on its issues page, providing summaries of its position on various topics, including climate change, immigration, and other issues.

Amazon publicly shares data on their workforce, including trends in employee demographics and job roles. Microsoft and Amazon have reported increased representation of women and employees from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds in some roles over time.

Apple

Apple's board of directors has urged shareholders to reject a proposal from a conservative think tank to eliminate the company's DEI initiatives. 'At Apple, we believe that how we conduct ourselves is as critical to Apple's success as making the best products in the world,' the company said Friday in its proxy statement.

According to a CNN report, the National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR) informed Apple in September of its intention to submit an anti-DEI proposal at Apple's annual shareholder meeting on 25th February. If shareholders approve this proposal, it would compel Apple to consider eliminating some or all of its DEI programs.

Apple has countered the proposal, stating that it 'inappropriately attempts to restrict' and 'micromanage' the company's operations and policies. The Cupertino-based tech behemoth emphasised that it has a robust compliance program. The company's board diligently oversees all business and legal matters to ensure compliance with laws in various jurisdictions.

Ben & Jerry's

In contrast to a recent trend of corporations abandoning DEI initiatives, Ben & Jerry's has reaffirmed its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. This stance has sparked a boycott by some MAGA supporters who oppose such programs.

'We will never stay silent,' the company said in an Instagram post. Ben & Jerry's proudly joined thousands of marchers in Washington, DC, at the People's March. The company marched alongside people from across the nation to send a powerful message to elected leaders: 'You work for the people. ALL the people.'

JPMorgan

Despite facing pressure from conservative shareholder activists and navigating a political landscape increasingly hostile towards DEI initiatives, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon remains unwavering in his commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion within the bank.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Dimon defiantly declared, 'Bring them on,' when asked about the challenges he faces from conservative activist shareholders and the growing opposition to DEI initiatives, as reported by CNBC.

The top executive reiterated the bank's tireless commitment to reaching out to and supporting diverse communities, including Black, Hispanic, LGBTQ+, and veteran populations.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a staunch advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and this commitment remains a cornerstone of the company in 2025. The company actively strives to create a workplace that truly reflects the diverse global population it serves, prioritising inclusivity at all levels of its organisation.

Johnson & Johnson cultivates a hiring culture that is both fair and inclusive. The company's website emphasises this commitment, highlighting a diverse pool of interviewers with varying genders, ethnicities, cultural backgrounds, and even professional experiences outside the specific career area.

The company's current job postings demonstrate its commitment to DEI. For example, it is actively seeking a Global DEI Insights & Engagement Leader, further emphasising the importance of DEI initiatives within the organisation.

McDonald's

McDonald's is deeply committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment within its global workforce and throughout its communities. However, McDonald's, the world's largest restaurant chain serving over 68 million customers daily, recently faced criticism after updating its website's corporate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) goals.

Facing criticism following the update of its corporate DEI goals, McDonald's Executive Vice President and Global Chief Legal Officer Desiree Ralls-Morrison took to LinkedIn to address the backlash. In her post, she directed readers to a Forbes article by acclaimed author Doug Melville, which argues that McDonald's has not rolled back its DEI efforts.

Salesforce

In 2025, Salesforce will remain committed to expanding its DEI initiatives. It strives to create a workplace that truly reflects the global diversity of its customers and employees while championing equity in all aspects of its business.

Salesforce, a leading IT services company with a global workforce of 72,000 employees, demonstrates a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion. Over 50% of Salesforce employees in the US come from underrepresented groups.

Furthermore, the company has set an ambitious gender goal for 2030. It wants to achieve 45% representation of identity as women or non-binary, 32% identification as women or non-binary, 20% identification as underrepresented minorities, and 12% identification as underrepresented minorities. This dedication to DEI was recognised last year when Salesforce was named one of Forbes 'America's Best Employers for Diversity.'

Adobe

Adobe remains deeply committed to integrating DEI principles across its workforce, products, and community engagement. According to the company's website, Adobe is 'committed to building and advancing our global employee population to reflect the diversity of our customers and the world around us.'

Further elaborating on its DEI strategy, Adobe emphasises its commitment to creating inclusive and equitable sourcing, interview, and hiring processes to attract, hire, and develop a diverse talent pool that reflects the global community.

MassMutual

MassMutual is strongly committed to DEI, which is deeply ingrained in the company's culture and operations. MassMutual prioritises fostering an inclusive workplace culture, increasing representation of underrepresented groups across all levels, and holding leadership accountable for driving measurable progress in DEI efforts.

'More than half of our Board of Directors members are either women or racially or ethnically diverse,' MassMutual CEO Roger W. Crandall wrote in a blog post highlighting the company's commitment to DEI.

Despite bearing no date, MassMutual's active DEI page shows the company's ongoing commitment to transparency and measurable progress in its DEI initiatives.

TJ Maxx

TJ Maxx, a division of TJX Companies, Inc., is committed to fostering a workplace environment where all employees feel valued, respected, and empowered, promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in all operations.

The company cultivates an inclusive culture through equitable hiring practices, robust development programs, and holding leadership accountable for advancing DEI goals. Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) play a vital role in fostering a strong sense of community, providing valuable mentorship, and supporting the career advancement of underrepresented groups.

TJX also invests in educational initiatives and partners with diverse organisations to promote equity beyond the workplace. It integrates DEI into its core values and operations by embracing diverse perspectives and fostering belonging. The active Inclusion & Diversity page on TJX highlights its ongoing commitment to an equitable environment.

ELF Beauty

ELF Beauty is deeply committed to advancing DEI as a core principle of its mission to create accessible and inclusive beauty products. The company designates representation as an important factor across its workforce, leadership, and marketing campaigns. It authentically reflects the diverse beauty of the company's global customer base.

According to a recent CNN article, ELF Beauty will significantly expand its DEI initiatives in 2025, focusing on transparency, accountability, and creating a positive community impact. By implementing programs that diversify its supply chain and foster inclusion within the wider beauty industry, ELF continues solidifying its position as a leader in championing equity and representation.

Why DEI Remains Vital In 2025?

Companies prioritising DEI often experience increased employee satisfaction, improved retention rates, and greater innovation. In today's interconnected world, fostering inclusive environments is not just the right thing to do; it's also a strategic business advantage.

Consumers increasingly support brands that align with their values, so a commitment to DEI is essential for long-term success and sustainable growth.