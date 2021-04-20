"MVP! MVP!" was the chant ringing around the Wells Fargo Center and it was not for the home team's MVP candidate Joel Embiid. Instead, it was for Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, who again lit up the score board with 49 points.

The Warriors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-96 as Curry exploded with 49 points, which included 10 three-pointers. It was a record setting night for the former NBA MVP after he became the first player in NBA history at the age of 33 or older to score 30 or more points in 11 straight games. He passed Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who scored at least 30 points in 10 straight games in Dec. 2002.

That was not the only record Curry eclipsed on Monday night. It was the sixth game in a row where he scored 10 or more three-pointers. Likewise, his tally of 72 three-pointers in his last 10 games is also more than anyone has recorded previously.

"I've seen Kobe Bryant early in his career, had a stretch where he went nuts," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, as quoted on ESPN. "Obviously, Michael Jordan had some stretches where he just scored like crazy, but obviously nobody's ever shot the ball like this in the history of the game. Even by Steph's own lofty standards, this is above and beyond."

Curry has played 11 games in the last 19 days, which takes his April numbers to 40.7 points per game on 55-50-91 shooting splits in 10 games. He's 72-of-143 from 3, as per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

The three-time NBA champ's stats this season has everyone anointing him as the regular season Most Valuable Player (MVP). NBA legend Magic Johnson has been vocal in his call for the Warriors cager to be awarded the MVP trophy.

"It's hard to deny Steph Curry from being the NBA's MVP! He is the #1, #2, and #3 option for the Warriors and is STILL dominating!!" he first wrote

Johnson followed it up with, "Steph Curry left no doubt about who the real MVP is tonight! He scored 49 points and led his Warriors to victory over the Sixers 107-96."

Twitter has erupted with praise for Steph Curry and his record-breaking run in April. However, the Warriors are still not certain of a place in the playoffs. They currently sit just one place outside the playoffs with a 29-29 record.

Steph Curry has 6 games with 10+ threes THIS SEASON.



No other player has more than 5 in THEIR CAREER. pic.twitter.com/2FGIziycC5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 20, 2021

Steph Curry is now leading the NBA in scoring at 31.4 ppg — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) April 20, 2021

Steph Curry last 5 games:



49 points, 10 threes

47 points, 11 threes

33 points, 4 threes

42 points, 11 threes

53 points, 10 threes



No one is NBA history has made more threes (46) in a 5 game stretch. pic.twitter.com/Z8BDhtPZiJ — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 20, 2021