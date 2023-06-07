In a constantly growing world of corporate businesses, the key to achieving lasting success lies in fostering inclusive work environments. Today, more than ever, leading companies around the globe recognise that effective management of human resources transcends social, gender, religious, and racial classifications.

A Law Firm, Irwin Mitchell, recently conducted a comprehensive survey among UK business leaders and managers to gauge their comfort levels in handling complaints from trans employees or their surrounding teams regarding their treatment in the workplace.

The aim was to understand the prevailing attitudes and challenges faced by managers when dealing with such sensitive matters. The results provide valuable insights into the confidence levels and potential areas of improvement among leaders in addressing workplace complaints.

According to the nationally representative poll of 2049 individuals in leadership positions, an encouraging 76 per cent of business leaders stated that they are comfortable handling complaints related to trans employees. However, the survey also revealed that 15 per cent of managers expressed concern about effectively addressing grievances from or about trans employees. Another 9 per cent chose not to disclose their comfort levels. Strikingly, the survey identified the North East of England as the region with the highest percentage (20%) of leaders feeling uneasy about handling such complaints.

Further analysis of the data revealed interesting demographic trends. A notable 20 per cent of individuals aged 25 to 34 admitted lacking confidence in handling these complaints. Men seemed to be less assured than women in addressing these challenges, according to gender. The survey revealed that 10 per cent of small business owners would feel uneasy handling a complaint, while 21 per cent of aspiring business owners felt the same way.

Additionally, the survey shed light on specific sectors where unease was more prevalent. It found that 30 per cent of individuals working in business and finance expressed discomfort in handling complaints related to trans employees. This sentiment was further pronounced among individuals in finance and accounting, with 31 per cent stating a lack of confidence. Even among those in positions of authority, 33 per cent admitted feeling ill-equipped to manage such complaints.

In an effort to understand the underlying reasons behind this unease, Irwin Mitchell sought to uncover common themes in the responses. The survey participants cited several factors, including a lack of knowledge and training, feeling unprepared to handle such situations, a dearth of practical experience with managing transgender employees, difficulty discussing the subject, uncertainty regarding the relevant laws, concerns about saying the wrong thing, and a limited understanding of appropriate vocabulary.

A few of the reasons given in the survey as to why people don't feel comfortable handling complaints about or from trans members of staff include them saying: "People are far too ready to take offence", "It's a no-win situation, very one-sided", "Too old, and I was brought up in a different generation", "Fear of offending the employee", "Feels like a minefield", "Lack of support from higher-ups", "Scared to use the wrong pronouns".

Commenting on the findings, Charlotte Rees-John, employment partner at Irwin Mitchell, expressed both surprise and encouragement. She highlighted the positive aspect of a significant number of business leaders feeling confident in handling complaints about the treatment of trans employees in the workplace. However, she acknowledged the divisive nature of the topic and the valid concerns about unintentionally offending others.

Rees-John emphasised the importance of robust diversity and inclusion training to address these concerns. Such instruction can dispel prejudices, promote receptivity and cultivate an appreciation for many viewpoints, even when they diverge significantly from one's own. She also highlighted the need for language clarification on the topic, emphasising the significance of particular words and phrases for transgender people.