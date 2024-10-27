Renowned entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban recently issued a stark warning to aspiring entrepreneurs about the dangers of falling for social media "gurus" who promise fast money. In a candid TikTok video, Cuban expressed frustration over the spread of get-rich-quick schemes online, cautioning viewers, "They're lying," and emphasising that truly valuable ideas — those with the potential to build wealth — are rarely up for sale.

"When you have a way to make lots of money, the number one thing you are not going to do is sell that idea, sell that service, sell that approach to anybody else," Cuban explained. Instead, he believes that if someone has a lucrative idea, they'll use it to create their own business or enhance their personal brand. His view is clear: the real path to financial success lies in using valuable ideas privately rather than selling them to the masses, according to Cuban's TikTok.

Why the 'Guru' Model Is Often a Scam

According to Cuban, these so-called experts exploit their audiences by selling courses and "proven methods" that purportedly lead to wealth. However, if these methods were truly effective, Cuban argues, these influencers wouldn't sell them; instead, they'd keep them private, ensuring they avoid creating competition. "You know what they call somebody that goes into a business where there's an unlimited number of people already doing the exact same thing?" he asked in his video. "They call them stupid."

Cuban's message here is blunt: avoid the illusion of easy money peddled by online influencers and "gurus." According to Cuban, individuals promoting such schemes are only interested in filling their own pockets at the expense of hopeful followers. "If it's truly valuable, they wouldn't be selling it — they'd be using it for themselves," he explained, underscoring the need for personal diligence and hard work rather than relying on unverified "shortcuts" to success.

The Guru Epidemic: A Surge in Online Experts

Cuban's advice is particularly relevant in today's digital landscape, where the rise of influencer-led courses has created an industry in itself. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have enabled a wave of self-styled "experts" who, through well-curated marketing, convince followers to pay for their workshops and tutorials. Vox outlines several prominent influencers who have capitalised on this trend, including Kat Norton, also known as "Miss Excel," who teaches spreadsheet skills in engaging, short videos that have captivated millions.

Norton offers an "Excelerator" course for $297, which promises to transform beginners into Excel experts in just 12 hours. Norton's creativity in teaching a technical skill has not only amassed her a significant following but has also translated into an income stream in the six-figure range. According to Vox, she now enjoys a relaxed lifestyle, working only around 15 hours a week and spending the rest of her time in Sedona, Arizona. She reportedly earns substantial income through live classes and webinars, some generating over six figures in a single day.

A Breakdown of Influencers and Their Courses

The influencer-led online course market spans diverse subjects, with some courses rooted in legitimate expertise, while others are dubious at best. According to Vox, notable examples include:

Kat Norton ("Miss Excel") – A viral sensation on TikTok and Instagram, Norton uses dance-infused videos to teach Microsoft Excel skills. Her "Excelerator" course, priced at $297, is reportedly bringing in over six figures per month, according to Vox.

– A viral sensation on TikTok and Instagram, Norton uses dance-infused videos to teach Microsoft Excel skills. Her "Excelerator" course, priced at $297, is reportedly bringing in over six figures per month, according to Vox. Damon Dominique – A travel YouTuber who created French and Spanish language courses priced at $199. Known for his humorous teaching style, Dominique's courses attract students looking for a fun, relatable approach to language learning, drawing from his extensive travels for real-world context.

– A travel YouTuber who created French and Spanish language courses priced at $199. Known for his humorous teaching style, Dominique's courses attract students looking for a fun, relatable approach to language learning, drawing from his extensive travels for real-world context. Jake Paul – The YouTuber's "Financial Freedom Movement" offers practical advice to young followers for $20 per month, teaching side hustle basics. Paul claims this approach equips students with essential "real life skills," though his advice has been controversial.

– The YouTuber's "Financial Freedom Movement" offers practical advice to young followers for $20 per month, teaching side hustle basics. Paul claims this approach equips students with essential "real life skills," though his advice has been controversial. Brendon Burchard – A YouTube motivational speaker who offers a $997 annual course on becoming a millionaire by leveraging "seven-figure marketing strategies" to create personal brands. According to Burchard, his programme teaches high-performance habits needed to achieve substantial income, though its results remain unverified.

Concerns Over Pricing and Quality in Online Courses

As the industry grows, so do concerns regarding the quality of influencer-led courses, many of which come with exorbitant price tags. Nicole Ouellette, founder of Breaking Even Communications, has witnessed clients who felt misled by such programs. Some, she notes, offer recycled advice without tailored guidance, and often blame clients for any lack of success, arguing they "didn't follow the instructions properly." In Ouellette's experience, these courses commonly follow a simple marketing formula but lack meaningful insights.

One such example, Vox reports, is the case of Charlie Howe, who joined a tech training course called "My Tech Best Friend," lured by claims of high-paying jobs in technology. However, Howe soon found the course founder to be dismissive and unprofessional. The course's alleged plagiarised content and the founder's racial remarks led to backlash from participants, revealing a disturbing side to certain influencer-led education ventures.

High Costs and Aggressive Marketing Tactics

The prices for these online courses often range from hundreds to thousands of dollars, drawing criticism for being disproportionately high compared to traditional education. Some influencers, such as Brooke Castillo, charge as much as $18,000 for life coaching, despite student complaints that her material rehashes existing advice. Travel influencer Aggie Lal's $497 Instagram course met with backlash over "insulting" tips and led to a petition for refunds signed by 35 students.

Courses such as Andrew Tate's "Hustler's University" for $50 per month teach controversial topics like crypto trading and drop shipping, while others promote dubious practices like credit card fraud. These courses often employ high-pressure sales techniques to encourage students to enrol immediately, amplifying their profits by tapping into a sense of urgency and exclusivity.

Questioning the Reality of Influencer Success Stories

As influencer culture glorifies seemingly effortless wealth, it becomes increasingly essential to scrutinise the lifestyle they portray. The glamorous image many influencers display often conceals financial or personal struggles. For example, a popular influencer recently confessed to her close friend about the financial strain behind her seemingly luxurious lifestyle when she was unable to pay for her parking tickets. Another example is fitness influencer Ifende Uzoka, who faced backlash after renting out her landlord's flat for $246 a night on Airbnb without permission. These incidents highlight the gap between influencers' marketed lifestyles and their actual circumstances.