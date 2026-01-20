A London pop-up pub that charged billionaires £1 million (£1.34 million) for a pint has reignited outrage over extreme wealth inequality, as new data reveals the world's richest gained more in one year than the combined wealth of the poorest half of humanity.

Oxfam's one-day 'Fair Pour' pub in Holborn opened its doors during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, deliberately provocative in its pricing. The £1 million charge was designed to highlight the stark contrast: for a billionaire, that sum represents less than half a per cent of their average wealth increase in 2024 alone.

'Wealth inequality is the shocking reality of our society, and a reality that's worsening every year,' said Kelly Mundy, Oxfam's senior campaigns manager, in 2025. 'It's time for bold solutions like progressive taxation and investment in public services to create a more equal playing field.'

Why This Matters for Your Wallet

While the stunt may seem theatrical, the figures behind it carry serious implications for ordinary households. According to Oxfam's latest report, global billionaire wealth surged by £1.86 trillion (£2.5 trillion) in 2025—three times faster than the five-year average. This brought total billionaire wealth to a record £14.6 trillion (£18.3 trillion). For the first time, the world has more than 3,000 billionaires, with Elon Musk becoming the first individual to hold over half a trillion dollars.

Meanwhile, one in four people worldwide face food insecurity, often skipping meals. Nearly half the global population lives in poverty, and progress in reducing poverty has stalled at 2019 levels. In the UK, the cost-of-living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets, with the average pint now exceeding £5 (£6.71), and prices are expected to rise further due to increased employer taxes and business rates. Polling indicates that 78% of Britons support a two per cent wealth tax on those with assets exceeding £10 million (£13.42 million), according to Oxfam research.

The Political Power Problem

Beyond wealth, the Oxfam report raises concerns about billionaire influence over democracy itself. The charity found that billionaires are 4,000 times more likely to hold political office than ordinary citizens. A World Values Survey across 66 countries revealed that nearly half of respondents believe the wealthy routinely 'buy elections' in their nations.

'Being economically poor creates hunger. Being politically poor creates anger,' said Amitabh Behar, Oxfam International's executive director. 'The widening gap between the rich and the rest is creating a political deficit that is highly dangerous and unsustainable.'

The report also highlighted that billionaires now own more than half of the world's largest media companies and all major social media platforms, citing Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter/X, Jeff Bezos' ownership of The Washington Post, and Patrick Soon-Shiong's purchase of the Los Angeles Times.

Global Unrest on the Rise

Public frustration is already reaching boiling point. According to data cited by Oxfam, there were 142 significant anti-government protests across 68 countries in 2025, many driven by cost-of-living pressures and perceptions of elite dominance.

'Governments are making wrong choices to pander to the elite and defend wealth while repressing people's rights and anger at how so many of their lives are becoming unaffordable and unbearable,' warned Behar.

As the debate over taxing the super-rich heats up, Oxfam is urging governments to adopt national plans to reduce inequality, impose higher taxes on extreme wealth, and strengthen barriers between wealth and political influence. For now, the £1 million (£1.34 million) pint serves as a stark reminder that inaction may cost far more than the price of a drink.