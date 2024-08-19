South Korean food giant Samyang Foods has triumphantly returned to the Danish market, celebrating the comeback of its popular Buldak Ramen with a vibrant campaign. This follows the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration's (DVFA) recent decision to partially reverse its previous recall of the fiery instant noodles, allowing fans in Denmark to once again enjoy the much-loved product.

The Reversal: What Changed?

The reversal by the DVFA, while welcomed by Samyang enthusiasts, is only partial. The notoriously hot Buldak 3x Spicy & Hot Chicken remains banned, but the 2x Spicy & Hot Chicken and Hot Chicken Stew variants have been cleared to return to store shelves across Denmark.

The initial recall was based on concerns about the capsaicin levels— the compound responsible for the spiciness— in these noodles. Denmark's National Food Institute conducted a thorough evaluation, confirming that the capsaicin levels in the Buldak products align with what is advertised on the packaging. This updated assessment was performed using the Scoville scale, a standard measure of spiciness, where the Buldak noodles were rated at 13,000 Scoville Heat Units (SHU). For comparison, cayenne pepper typically scores between 30,000 and 50,000 SHU, while jalapeños range from 2,000 to 8,000 SHU.

This clarification prompted the Danish authorities to reconsider their stance, leading to the reversal that has delighted Buldak fans across the country.

A Celebratory Campaign: Thanking the Fans

To mark the return of Buldak Ramen to Denmark, Samyang launched a dynamic marketing campaign in collaboration with German agency Jung von Matt SPREE and South Korean counterpart Jung von Matt HANGANG. The campaign centred around a ferry ride, an event that saw overwhelming interest from fans, with thousands applying for a chance to participate.

Only 100 lucky individuals were selected to join the festivities, where they indulged in spicy-themed activities, including fiery drinks, temporary airbrush tattoos, and personalised servings of the iconic noodles. The event was further enlivened by celebrity chef Gorm Wisweh and Buldak's mascot, Hochi, who led the crowd in spirited chants of "Freedom for the spicy!" as participants danced under the Danish summer sun.

Buldak's Chief Marketing Officer, Euiri Choi, expressed his joy at the lifting of the ban, highlighting the significance of cultural appreciation and consumer choice in the global food industry. "We are thrilled that Buldak products are once again available to our Danish customers. This experience has underscored our commitment to delivering the authentic, bold flavours our fans love. We appreciate the Danish authorities' cooperation in resolving this matter, and our goal is to ensure that everyone who enjoys a good culinary challenge can savour the unique heat and taste of Buldak," Choi stated.

Strategic Growth in Europe

Samyang's return to Denmark is just one part of its broader European expansion strategy. The company is set to establish a new European headquarters in the Netherlands, formally named Samyang Foods Europe BV, which is scheduled to launch in October this year. This strategic move is aimed at accelerating the company's export capabilities and enhancing its responsiveness to market demands across Europe.

By situating its European headquarters in the Netherlands, Samyang aims to optimise its logistics and supply chain management, thereby reducing costs and improving efficiency. A representative from Samyang Foods explained the choice of location: "We established the corporation in the Netherlands, where infrastructure for trade, investment, information, and services is well-equipped, to optimise logistics efficiency targeting the entire European market."

Collaborations and Innovations

Beyond its expansion into Europe, Samyang Foods is also venturing into new frontiers within the food industry. Last year, the company invested in SUJIS LINK, a South Korean food technology firm specialising in alternative proteins. This collaboration aims to advance the development of plant-based products, catering to the growing global demand for sustainable and innovative food options.

Jinwon Lim, Deputy CEO of SUJIS LINK, outlined the ambitious plans for this partnership: "With this investment from Samyang Foods, we plan to introduce various new products using plant-based proteins to domestic and international markets in the second half of the year. Based on the taste and texture of high-moisture plant-based proteins that closely resemble traditional meat, we will develop and distribute a variety of frozen and shelf-stable K-Food products through Samyang Foods' extensive overseas sales network in over 90 countries."

Samyang's Global Influence

Samyang Foods has built a formidable reputation as a leader in the global food industry, particularly among those with a taste for spice. Its Buldak Ramen line, in particular, has achieved cult status, thanks in part to the viral "fire noodle challenge," which has seen millions of people worldwide attempt to tackle the intense heat of these noodles.

The brand's commitment to bold flavours and high-quality products has allowed it to expand far beyond South Korea, making it a household name in many countries. Whether it's through innovative new products or strategic global partnerships, Samyang continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the food industry, all while staying true to its roots as a purveyor of spice and excitement.