Conor McGregor had a message for Dustin Poirier after his three-hour long surgery to fix the broken tibia he suffered during his TKO loss at UFC 264 on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 264's main event was halted after the Irishman suffered a broken leg in the latter stages of the first round. Poirier was declared the winner by TKO after a doctor's stoppage with the American looking dominant after McGregor had made a bright start.

"The Notorious" was unable to continue following a clean break of his tibia and had to undergo immediate surgery. Poirier was delighted after the win, but McGregor remained defiant in the aftermath and scolded "The Diamond" for celebrating his illegitimate win.

"Dustin (Poirier), you can celebrate the illegitimate win all you want. But you've done nothing in there. That second round would have shown all. And you know onwards and upwards we go team. We dust ourselves off. We build ourselves back and we comeback better than ever. Let's go team!" the former UFC two-division champ wrote.

McGregor confirmed that the surgery was successful before thanking all the supporters in attendance. The UFC star revealed that he will be on the crutch for six weeks before beginning his recovery process.

"We've got six weeks on a crutch now and then we begin to build back. You know, I want to thank all the fans all around the world for your messages of support. I hope you all enjoyed the show. I want to thank all the fans in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena. 21,800 fans in attendance, the place was absolutely electric."

The 32-year-old also made it clear that he is not going anywhere after his latest loss, with a statement post via his official Instagram account, "You need people like me," McGregor wrote with a picture of him being stretchered out of the arena.